A tenant's online post sparked a debate after his landlord planned to deduct Rs 60,000 from his security deposit for repainting. The tenant, who lived in the property for two years, argued that this was normal wear and tear, not damage he should pay for.

A tenant’s question about a Rs 60,000 deduction from his security deposit has sparked a debate online over whether renters should pay for repainting a home when they move out.

The tenant, who had been living in a rented 3BHK for two years and paying Rs 60,000 per month, said his landlord planned to deduct an entire month’s rent from the security deposit for repainting and other minor work after he vacated the property.

Taking to Reddit, the tenant asked: “I've been staying in a rented 3BHK for the past two years, paying Rs 60k rent per month. I'm moving out now, and the owner is saying he'll deduct one month's rent from my deposit for repainting and other such work. Is this actually fair?”

Check the viral post here:

He clarified that he had no objection to paying for damage caused during his tenancy. However, he questioned whether ordinary deterioration after living in a house for two years should be treated as the tenant’s financial responsibility.

“I understand if there is any damage caused by me, that should be deducted. But regular wear and tear is bound to happen after living in a house for two years. Isn't maintaining that the owner's responsibility?” he wrote.

The tenant also raised concerns about the amount, questioning why repainting and minor work should automatically lead to a Rs 60,000 deduction. “And even if some repainting or minor work is required, how does that automatically become Rs 60k?” he asked.

The post, titled “Why should tenants pay for repainting after moving out?”, quickly triggered a discussion among Reddit users. Many commenters appeared to agree that deducting an entire month’s rent for routine repainting was excessive, particularly without a detailed explanation of the actual costs involved.

“That sounds excessive,” one person commented, while another wrote, “One month’s rent feels unfair.” Some users advised the tenant not to accept the deduction without seeking proper documentation. “Ask for bills and receipts,” one commenter suggested.

Another user also questioned the proposed charge, saying, “Rs 60k for repainting seems too much.”

The debate highlights a common source of friction between tenants and landlords: the difference between normal wear and tear and actual property damage. While tenants may be expected to pay for damage they cause, routine maintenance costs can become contentious when deducted as a fixed amount from a security deposit.

In this case, the tenant’s main concern was not only the repainting charge but also the lack of clarity over how the landlord arrived at the Rs 60,000 figure. The viral discussion has once again raised questions about transparency, itemised bills and whether rental agreements should clearly define move-out deductions in advance.