Congress MP Digvijaya Singh questioned the Centre in Rajya Sabha over India joining the US-dominated 'Pax Silica' coalition, flagging concerns over data privacy, policy autonomy, and potential 'digital colonialism', demanding government transparency.

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on Monday questioned the Centre over India joining Pax Silica, raising concerns regarding data privacy. Pax Silica is envisioned as a strategic coalition of trusted nations committed to securing the "silicon stack", from critical minerals and semiconductor fabrication to advanced AI systems and deployment infrastructure.

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Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress MP flagged concerns over data privacy and sovereignty, constraints on policy autonomy, and breach of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, asking the government to share the terms and conditions of the agreement.

Concerns of 'Digital Colonialism'

Underscoring the dominant role played by the US in Pax Silica, the Congress MP asked whether it is a step towards "digital colonialism." "I rise to draw the attention of the house to an important and emergent issue that is significant implication for India's strategic autonomy, data privacy and technical sovereignty. India has recently joined an international technology coalition known as Pax Silica. In simple terms, it is a group of countries aimed at cooperation and standard setting in critical areas such as semiconductors, AI and digital infrastructure, with a dominant role played by the US. By signing Pax Silica unconditionally, is it a step towards digital colonialism? This is something that concerns every citizen and their privacy" he argued.

"While this initiative may offer certain benefits, such as access to secure supply chains and increased investments in advanced technologies, it also raises serious concerns that merit an urgent discussion," he added.

Data Privacy and Sovereignty

Highlighting the possibility of data processing by foreign platforms, he asked about the protection of the citizens' data under the shared standards and systems of the coalition. He also questioned the safeguarding of India's long-term policy autonomy in AI, semiconductor and digital sectors. "The foremost concern is data privacy and sovereignty. If India were required to align with shared standards and systems under this coalition, then there is a possibility that Indian data may be processed or governed through foreign platforms or frameworks. This raises critical questions about the effectiveness and the enforceability of India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023. Would the private data of the Indian citizen be protected in the DPDP Act? We want to know from the govt," the Congress MP asked.

Policy Autonomy at Risk

"Secondly, there are apprehensions that India's long-term policy autonomy in AI development, semiconductor strategy and digital infrastructure may be constrained by external standards and oversight. This could potentially dilute our long-standing principle of strategic autonomy and impact the governemnt's India First approach," he questioned.

Demand for Transparency

Noting the concerns, he asked the government to present the terms and conditions of India's participation in the coalition, the measures to protect Indian citizens' data and efforts to safeguard India's policy autonomy. "In view of these concerns, I urge the govt to clarify: the terms and conditions of India's participation in Pax Silica; the safeguarding place to ensure the protection and sovereignty of Indian citizens' data; and whether this arrangement affects India's independent policymaking in critical technology sectors. This is not merely a technological matter but one that concerns national security, economic sovereignty and the rights of our citizens. The govt must present all facts before the house in full transparency," Singh asked.

What is Pax Silica?

Earlier this month, United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor at India Today Conclave 2026 said that the United States is a trusted partner in building the next generation of strategic supply chains centred around artificial intelligence, semiconductors and advanced technology.

India formally joined the Pax Silica coalition in February this year, aimed at securing the "silicon stack" from critical minerals to advanced AI systems.

Vaishnaw said innovation was driving cost efficiencies globally. "People are looking at reducing power cost by 50 per cent. The same thing will happen in chip cost. So much innovation is happening," he said.

The initiative seeks to reduce overconcentration in global supply chains, prevent economic coercion, and ensure that emerging technologies are developed and governed by open, democratic societies. (ANI)