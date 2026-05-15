HP CM's media advisor Naresh Chauhan questioned if PM Modi's appeal to conserve fuel hints at a global economic slowdown. He cited rising gold prices as a negative indicator and questioned the government's preparedness for a potential crisis.

Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, on Thursday raised concerns over the possibility of a global economic slowdown, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to conserve fuel amid rising global fuel prices due to the West Asia conflict.

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Concerns Over Global Economic Slowdown

Speaking to ANI, Chauhan said, "The appeal that the Prime Minister has made to the citizens of the country can be viewed from many perspectives. Is a global recession on the way? Is the world heading toward an economic crisis? Many questions are being raised about this."

Highlighting the early economic indicators, Chauhan said the rising demand for gold and the increase in its prices could be seen as signs of uncertainty in the global economy. "If we look at its initial impact, the demand for gold has increased, and as a result, its prices have also risen. This is a negative impact," he said.

Questions on Government Preparedness

He also questioned the government's preparedness in case international fuel prices rise sharply. "If the prices of oil and gas are going to rise, then what preparations has our government made to deal with it? Our country's preparedness should be strong," Chauhan added.

Drawing a comparison with the previous global recession, he said India had managed the situation effectively under the leadership of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh due to careful economic planning. "When the recession came last time, Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of the country. Although the recession had affected the world, the people of India faced it effectively because we had planned for it very meticulously... Therefore, the preparation for this should be very good," he said.

PM Modi's Seven Appeals for Economic Resilience

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made seven appeals to citizens to contribute towards economic resilience by reducing dependence on imported fuel and adopting environmentally sustainable alternatives amid the West Asia conflict.

On Sunday, PM Modi urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad.

Shift in Transport Habits Urged

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He requested citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for carpooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. (ANI)