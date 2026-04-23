The Saket Court has sent Rahul Meena, the accused in the rape and murder of an IRS officer's daughter, to 4-day police custody. The 22-year-old victim, a UPSC aspirant, was found dead in her study room in South Delhi's Kailash Hills.

The Saket Court on Thursday sent the accused in the rape and murder of an IRS officer's daughter, Rahul Meena to 4 days of of Police custody allowing Delhi Police to further interrogate him in the case. The accused, was produced before the Saket Court on Thursday, where the Delhi Police sought his custody.

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A Promising Life Cut Short

India lost a young aspirant with civil services dreams after the brutal murder of a 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in South Delhi's Kailash Hills. The Kailash Hills victim was all set to appear for her first UPSC examination, carrying the aspirations of serving the nation through civil services.

Living a disciplined and focused life, the young computer engineer from IIT Delhi, an institution where only a limited number of female students secure admission had dedicated herself entirely to her preparation. Determined to create an environment conducive to intense study, she decided to have her study space separated from the main family floor. Her study room was a single unit on the terrace, a decision the family took nearly two years ago after she resolved to prepare seriously for the civil services examination.

The quiet, isolated setting was meant to help her concentrate on long hours of study and maintain a strict routine. Officers who visited the crime scene later described her room as an ideal workspace for any civil services aspirant. Every corner of the room reflected discipline and determination it was filled with books, study material, notes, and carefully planned schedules.

Accused Shows No Remorse During Interrogation

Police sources revealed that the accused displayed an unusually calm demeanour after his arrest and showed no visible remorse. According to sources, during questioning, the accused repeatedly claimed that he had gone to the house only to take money and said that "it just happened." Investigators noted that he appeared completely normal while responding to questions.

Sources further said that during interrogation, the accused kept insisting that "if Didi had given the money, this would not have happened." He reportedly showed no signs of regret and answered questions in a composed and matter-of-fact manner.

In another set of revelations shared by police sources, the accused stated that the family treated him very well and paid him a monthly salary of Rs 20,000, and also gave him bonuses.

The Brutal Attack and Robbery

Investigators said the accused, who worked as a domestic help and was trusted by the family, gained entry into the house by falsely claiming that *aunty ne bulaya tha for money*. Sources said that during the attack, the accused first attempted to strangulate the victim. After she fell unconscious, her clothes were found disturbed, and sexual assault is suspected to have taken place at that stage.

The accused then allegedly struck the victim at least three times with a heavy object, killing her in a particularly brutal manner. Blood stains were found across multiple areas of the house, indicating the intensity of the assault, sources said. Investigators further revealed that the accused dragged the victim's hand to use her finger to unlock the digital lock, leaving blood traces on it. When that failed, he used a screwdriver to break open another lock.

Police sources have also reconstructed the final moments before the crime, stating that the victim was allegedly confronted inside her room when the accused demanded money. An argument reportedly escalated after she refused, following which she was allegedly attacked. Sources said she was later found unconscious, and sexual assault is suspected to have taken place during the incident.

According to investigators, the accused then allegedly inflicted fatal injuries using a heavy object, leaving multiple bloodstains across the house. He is also suspected to have attempted to unlock security systems using the victim's fingerprint and later forced entry into another section of the house using a tool, before fleeing with cash and valuables.

A Calculated Plan to Evade Arrest

Sources further revealed that the accused allegedly used a fake phone call as a tactic to avoid suspicion immediately after committing the crime), According to investigators, the accused had switched off his mobile phone and, after stepping out of the building, but pretended to be speaking to someone while heading towards Palam railway station. During interrogation, he admitted that the act was deliberate and aimed at misleading anyone who might notice his behaviour, sources said.

Sources further said that the accused had pre-planned the robbery days in advance and had taken several measures to prevent being traced. He allegedly sold three mobile phones, including his own and those of his family members, to eliminate digital footprints.

Police also revealed that after the incident, the accused used part of the stolen money in online betting and had planned to flee to his native village with the remaining amount. Investigators said the accused reached Palam railway station to board a train but missed it. He then hired an auto-rickshaw and asked the driver to take him to any nearby hotel to avoid being tracked.

The sequence of actions, including the use of a fake phone call and disposal of mobile devices, is being seen as a calculated attempt to evade detection. Further investigation is underway as forensic teams continue to examine evidence and reconstruct the full sequence of events.

The victim was found unconscious by her father and declared dead at a hospital shortly after being rushed for treatment. A case has been registered under sections of rape, murder, and robbery. (ANI)