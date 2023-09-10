'Govt irritated as we named our coalition INDIA': Rahul Gandhi on India vs Bharat debate

Rahul Gandhi's remarks come in the wake of a political row sparked by the use of "Bharat" instead of "India" in invites for the G20 dinner, and during the inaugural address of the G20 Summit, a nameplate in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi displayed "Bharat."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi commented on the ongoing debate surrounding the use of "India" and "Bharat" in the country's official nomenclature, stating that he doesn't see a problem with either term since both are mentioned in the Constitution.

During a press conference, Gandhi pointed out that the Constitution begins with the phrase "India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States," indicating that both names are perfectly acceptable. He also humorously mentioned that the government might have been irritated because the opposition coalition was named "INDIA."

As the debate intensified, Prime Minister Modi reportedly instructed his ministerial colleagues to avoid the controversy, emphasizing that "Bharat" has been one of the country's ancient names. The government has not officially announced its position on changing the country's name and has not disclosed the legislative agenda for an upcoming special session of Parliament, where such a proposal could be discussed.

The India-Bharat naming debate has sparked political discussions and differing opinions, with some seeing it as a distraction from more pressing issues.

