    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi, Macron hold talks to ensure India-France relations scale new heights

    G20 Summit: President Macron expressed his commitment to enhancing defense cooperation with India, remarking, "We will further develop defense cooperation with India."

    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 4:51 PM IST

    After the conclusion of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 10) had a productive lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. During their discussions, they covered a series of topics aimed at further strengthening India-France relations.

    PM Modi shared the news of their meeting on social media, stating, "A very productive lunch meeting with President @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed a series of topics and look forward to ensuring India-France relations scale new heights of progress."

    The lunch gathering included not only the two leaders but also India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

    President Macron expressed his commitment to enhancing defense cooperation with India, remarking, "We will further develop defense cooperation with India."

    Earlier, Macron had expressed his appreciation for India's efforts in its G20 presidency and its commitment to peace and unity. He emphasized India's dedication to unity even as Russia continued its aggression in Ukraine. Macron also called for substantial reforms in international organizations, including the United Nations Security Council, World Bank, and International Monetary Fund, to better reflect current demographic and economic realities. He advocated for an increased role for emerging countries in these institutions.

    On Sunday, India achieved a significant milestone during its G20 presidency by garnering consensus among all leaders to adopt the New Delhi Declaration. This achievement followed multiple rounds of negotiations to revise the statement's text regarding Ukraine.

    The New Delhi G20 Summit Leaders' Declaration emphasized the importance of upholding international law, including principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty. It also called for initiatives aimed at achieving comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine, while strongly condemning the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons.

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 4:51 PM IST
