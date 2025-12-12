IRCTC is overhauling train food by partnering with brands like Haldiram’s and ISKCON. A new model, trialed on select Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains, separates meal preparation from delivery.

If you have ever wished your train meals tasted a little fresher or felt more hygienic, the Indian Railways has heard you. In a major push to upgrade onboard food quality, IRCTC has begun rolling out extensive meal trials on selected trains and they have brought in some big culinary names to make it happen.

IRCTC already serves a staggering 16.5 lakh meals every single day, but this new initiative aims to completely transform the dining experience for passengers.

A New Era of Train Meals: What’s Changing?

The Railways’ new plan focuses on reworking the entire food chain from kitchen to plate. This includes:

Better-equipped kitchens

Streamlined meal production

Safer, faster food transfer

Improved service quality

But the biggest shift is a Proof of Concept (PoC) that separates meal preparation from meal delivery. That means your food might now come from a trusted restaurant chain or a professional flight caterer instead of only a train pantry.

Fresh, hygienic, restaurant-quality meals, on trains, are finally becoming a reality.

Big Brands Cook for You Now: Who's Onboard?

The new model is being piloted on several Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat routes. And these aren't just any partners, they are beloved names passengers instantly recognise.

Some of the trains and their catering partners:

Nagpur–Secunderabad Vande Bharat: Haldiram's & Elior

Delhi–Sitamarhi Amrit Bharat: Touch Stone Foundation

Kasargod–Trivandrum & Mangalore–Trivandrum Vande Bharat: Casino Air Caterers & Flight Services (CAFS)

Ahmedabad–Veraval Vande Bharat: CAFS Kitchen & Safal Foodies

Katra–Srinagar Vande Bharat: Vaishno Devi Sarovar Portico

Motihari–Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat: ISKCON, Dwarka

Passengers can now expect meals that taste more like home, or even better, like their favourite restaurant.

Passengers Are Already Loving It

Early reviews from travellers have been overwhelmingly positive.

Passengers are praising:

Better taste

Wider menu choices

Improved hygiene

Regional flavours that feel familiar

Photos shared online show meals that look fresher and more appetising than what many passengers have been used to.