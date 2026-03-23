Iqbal Ansari, former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land suit, hailed PM Narendra Modi for becoming the nation's longest-serving head of government, stating that the entire nation looks up to him with unwavering faith.

Iqbal Ansari, former litigant in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land suit, on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving the milestone of being the nation's longest-serving head of government. Ansari noted that the entire nation looks up to the PM with unwavering faith.

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Iqbal Ansari, while speaking to ANI, said, "Today, our Prime Minister commands such immense prestige, both domestically and globally, that the entire nation looks up to him with unwavering faith. This is because, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has faced no deprivation. He is the first Prime Minister to have served for such a prolonged duration."

Longest-Serving Head of Government

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday became India's longest-serving head of government, completing 8,931 days in office and surpassing the record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling's record of 8,930 days. The achievement underscores PM Modi's decades-long leadership and continuous public service. He remains the first Prime Minister born after Independence and has led his party to three consecutive Lok Sabha victories in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

Congratulations Pour In

Several senior leaders congratulated PM Modi on the milestone, praising his "decades-long dedication, continuous public service, and commitment to development and good governance".

In a post on X, President of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party, Jagan Mohan Reddy posted, "Heartfelt congratulations to PM Narendra Modi ji on completing 8,931 days as Head of Government and setting a historic milestone in dedicated public service. This landmark is a testament to one's grit and resolve. Wishing you strength and good health in the service of the nation."

Unprecedented Social Media Following

In March, PM Modi crossed the significant milestone of 30 million subscribers on YouTube, further cementing his position as the most-followed world leader on the platform.

Among world leaders, PM Modi has the highest number of subscribers on YouTube. As per the rankings, he is comfortably ahead of others in the category. The second-highest, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has a subscriber base that is only about one-fourth of PM Modi's. PM Modi has more than seven times the number of subscribers compared to US President Donald Trump, underlining the scale of his digital outreach and engagement worldwide.

This achievement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier crossed the historic milestone of 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first world leader and politician to achieve this feat on the platform. (ANI)