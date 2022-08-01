Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPS officer Sanjay Arora takes charge as commissioner of Delhi Police

    Sanjay Arora was named Delhi Police Commissioner after the Union Home Ministry approved his inter-cadre deputation from the Tamil Nadu cadre to the AGMUT cadre.
     

    IPS officer Sanjay Arora takes charge as commissioner of Delhi Police - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 1:21 PM IST

    A senior IPS officer, Sanjay Arora, took over as commissioner of Delhi Police on Monday, according to officials. 

    When Arora arrived at the Delhi Police Headquarters on Jai Singh Marg, he was greeted with a ceremonial guard of honour.

    The Union government appointed the 57-year-old officer as Delhi Police Commissioner on Sunday, following the retirement of Rakesh Asthana, a 1984-batch IPS officer.

    Arora was named Delhi Police Commissioner after the Union Home Ministry approved his inter-cadre deputation from the Tamil Nadu cadre to the AGMUT cadre.

    The Delhi Police is part of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and its officers are from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

    Arora was the Superintendent of Police of the Tamil Nadu Police Special Task Force, which was formed to apprehend forest brigand Veerappan. He received the chief minister's gallantry medal for his bravery during this time.

    In August of last year, he was named director general of the paramilitary force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). He also served in the Border Security Force and the Central Reserve Police Force (BSF).

    Officials said Arora was instrumental in forming the Special Security Group to protect Tamil Nadu's chief minister during the heyday of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), which led to the separatist war for a separate Tamil homeland in Sri Lanka for three decades.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: Who is Sanjay Arora, the new Commissioner of Delhi Police?

    Also read: Rahul Gandhi detained, calls India 'police state' under 'king' Modi

    Also read: Vice President candidate Margaret Alva falls for online scam, but blames 'Big Brother'

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 1:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IRCTC website down for maintenance; 103 trains cancelled today

    IRCTC website back online after maintenance; 103 trains cancelled

    Task force set up to closely track monkeypox virus in India - adt

    Task force set up to closely track monkeypox virus in India

    Election Commission to start campaign to link voter ID with Aadhaar from today details inside gcw

    Election Commission to start campaign to link voter ID with Aadhaar from today

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Volunteers urge citizens to buy 'Made in India' flags rather than those Made in China - adt

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Volunteers urge citizens to buy 'Made in India' flags rather than those Made in China

    Midnight arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Patra 'chawl' scam

    Midnight arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Patra 'chawl' scam

    Recent Stories

    Is TikTok working on new music app to challenge Spotify Apple gcw

    Is TikTok working on new music app to challenge Spotify, Apple?

    football lionel Messi may leave PSG after Qatar World Cup 2022 to make emotional Barcelona return: Report snt

    Messi may leave PSG after Qatar World Cup 2022 to make emotional Barcelona return: Report

    HOT & SEXY pictures, video: Kylie Jenner's bedroom photos go viral; don't miss them RBA

    HOT & SEXY pictures, video: Kylie Jenner's bedroom photos go viral; don't miss them

    NITTT 2022: National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training result declared; know how to check - adt

    NITTT 2022: National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training result declared; know how to check

    Has WWE World Wrestling Entertainment removed former Chairman Vince McMahon name from backstage?-ayh

    Has WWE removed former Chairman Vince McMahon's name from backstage?

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon