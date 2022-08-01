IPS officer Sanjay Arora takes charge as commissioner of Delhi Police

Sanjay Arora was named Delhi Police Commissioner after the Union Home Ministry approved his inter-cadre deputation from the Tamil Nadu cadre to the AGMUT cadre.

A senior IPS officer, Sanjay Arora, took over as commissioner of Delhi Police on Monday, according to officials.

When Arora arrived at the Delhi Police Headquarters on Jai Singh Marg, he was greeted with a ceremonial guard of honour.

The Union government appointed the 57-year-old officer as Delhi Police Commissioner on Sunday, following the retirement of Rakesh Asthana, a 1984-batch IPS officer.

The Delhi Police is part of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and its officers are from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

Arora was the Superintendent of Police of the Tamil Nadu Police Special Task Force, which was formed to apprehend forest brigand Veerappan. He received the chief minister's gallantry medal for his bravery during this time.

In August of last year, he was named director general of the paramilitary force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). He also served in the Border Security Force and the Central Reserve Police Force (BSF).

Officials said Arora was instrumental in forming the Special Security Group to protect Tamil Nadu's chief minister during the heyday of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), which led to the separatist war for a separate Tamil homeland in Sri Lanka for three decades.

