Who is Sanjay Arora, the new Commissioner of Delhi Police?

Arora's big victories over the Veerappan gang while serving as Superintendent of Police (SP), Special Task Force, earned him the Chief Minister's Gallantry Medal for Bravery and Heroic Action. After receiving training from NSG, Arora played a crucial part in creating the Special Security Group (SSG) in 1991 to protect the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu amid the height of LTTE activities.

Sanjay Arora, 1988-batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, has been appointed as Commissioner of Police, Delhi. He is currently serving as the Director General (DG) of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, "Consequent upon inter-cadre deputation of Shri Sanjay Arora, IPS (TN:88), Director General, ITBP to AGMUT cadre, the competent authority has approved that Shri SL Thaosen, IPS (MP:88), Director General, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, ITBP vice Shri Sanjay Arora, till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier."

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Malviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur (Rajasthan). Arora's big victories over the Veerappan gang while serving as Superintendent of Police (SP), Special Task Force, earned him the Chief Minister's Gallantry Medal for Bravery and Heroic Action.

Also Read | Absolutely safe, no need to panic: DGCA chief amid domestic flights facing technical snag

After receiving training from NSG, Arora played a crucial part in creating the Special Security Group (SSG) in 1991 to protect the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu amid the height of LTTE activities. He also held the position of Superintendent of Police in many Tennessee districts.

During one of his stints with the ITBP, he was also an instructor at the force's academy in Mussoorie from 2000 to 2002. He went on to head the police in Coimbatore city and also remained additional commissioner for crime and traffic in Chennai.

He has served as IG (Special Operations) BSF, IG Chhattisgarh Sector CRPF and IG Operations CRPF. He has served as ADG HQ & Ops CRPF and Spl DG J&K Zone CRPF before being appointed as DG, ITBP. He assumed the charge of DG ITBP on 31 August, 2021 as the 31st Chief of the Force.

Also Read | 'Cannot be mute spectator...' NSA Ajit Doval says some people trying to create animosity in name of religion

He has received several honours throughout the years, including the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2004, the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014, the Antrik Suraksha Padak, and the UN Peacekeeping Medal.