Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Sanjay Arora, the new Commissioner of Delhi Police?

    Arora's big victories over the Veerappan gang while serving as Superintendent of Police (SP), Special Task Force, earned him the Chief Minister's Gallantry Medal for Bravery and Heroic Action.  After receiving training from NSG, Arora played a crucial part in creating the Special Security Group (SSG) in 1991 to protect the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu amid the height of LTTE activities. 

    Who is Sanjay Arora 1988 batch IPS officer the new Commissioner of Delhi Police gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 31, 2022, 1:53 PM IST

    Sanjay Arora, 1988-batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, has been appointed as Commissioner of Police, Delhi. He is currently serving as the Director General (DG) of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, "Consequent upon inter-cadre deputation of Shri Sanjay Arora, IPS (TN:88), Director General, ITBP to AGMUT cadre, the competent authority has approved that Shri SL Thaosen, IPS (MP:88), Director General, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, ITBP vice Shri Sanjay Arora, till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier."

    He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Malviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur (Rajasthan). Arora's big victories over the Veerappan gang while serving as Superintendent of Police (SP), Special Task Force, earned him the Chief Minister's Gallantry Medal for Bravery and Heroic Action.

    Also Read | Absolutely safe, no need to panic: DGCA chief amid domestic flights facing technical snag

    After receiving training from NSG, Arora played a crucial part in creating the Special Security Group (SSG) in 1991 to protect the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu amid the height of LTTE activities. He also held the position of Superintendent of Police in many Tennessee districts.

    During one of his stints with the ITBP, he was also an instructor at the force's academy in Mussoorie from 2000 to 2002. He went on to head the police in Coimbatore city and also remained additional commissioner for crime and traffic in Chennai. 

    He has served as IG (Special Operations) BSF, IG Chhattisgarh Sector CRPF and IG Operations CRPF. He has served as ADG HQ & Ops CRPF and Spl DG J&K Zone CRPF before being appointed as DG, ITBP. He assumed the charge of DG ITBP on 31 August, 2021 as the 31st Chief of the Force.

    Also Read | 'Cannot be mute spectator...' NSA Ajit Doval says some people trying to create animosity in name of religion

    He has received several honours throughout the years, including the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2004, the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014, the Antrik Suraksha Padak, and the UN Peacekeeping Medal.

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2022, 1:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress suspends 3 Jharkhand MLAs caught with huge amount of cash gcw

    Congress suspends 3 Jharkhand MLAs caught with huge amount of cash

    Absolutely safe no need to panic DGCA chief amid domestic flights facing technical snag gcw

    Absolutely safe, no need to panic: DGCA chief amid domestic flights facing technical snag

    3 Jharkhand Congress MLAs caught with cash in Bengal party alleges BJP s Operation Lotus exposed gcw

    3 Jharkhand Congress MLAs caught with cash in Bengal, party alleges BJP's 'Operation Lotus' exposed

    Congress announces nationwide protest on August 5 PM House Gherao march to Rashtrapati Bhavan gcw

    'PM House Gherao', march to Rashtrapati Bhavan: Congress announces nationwide protest on August 5

    Patra Chawl case False action false evidence says Sanjay Raut after ED conducts search at his home gcw

    'False action, false evidence,' says Sanjay Raut after ED conducts search at his home

    Recent Stories

    football barcelona vs new york red bulls robert Lewandowski fails to score again Xavi hernandez defends striker amidst trolls snt

    Barcelona's Lewandowski fails to score again; Xavi defends striker amidst trolls

    SEX Toys found in Arpita Mukherjee's Flat; Bengali actress linked with ex-West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee RBA

    SEX Toys found in Arpita Mukherjee's Flat; Bengal actress linked with ex-WB minister Partha Chatterjee

    Congress suspends 3 Jharkhand MLAs caught with huge amount of cash gcw

    Congress suspends 3 Jharkhand MLAs caught with huge amount of cash

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Manipur in celebration mode after Mirabai Chanu gold rush-ayh

    CWG 2022: Manipur in celebration mode after Mirabai Chanu's gold rush

    NBA 2021 Karnataka CM Bommai felicitates COVID 19 warriors see full list of winners gcw

    NBA 2021: Karnataka CM Bommai felicitates COVID-19 warriors; see full list of winners

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon