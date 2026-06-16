Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat Mathukumilli participated in a yoga session at a golf club ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21. Similar events were held in Haryana and Slovakia, involving PM Modi, as global preparations for the day gain momentum.

Yoga Practice in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat Mathukumilli on Tuesday participated in a yoga practice session at the East Point Golf Club in Visakhapatnam ahead of the International Day of Yoga, which will be observed on June 21.

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Speaking on the occasion, the MP said it was a pleasure to prepare for International Yoga Day amid the scenic surroundings of the golf course and praised the club for developing a unique sporting and tourism facility in the city. "It's been a pleasure to celebrate and prepare for the International Yoga Day, doing yoga in this picturesque background of the East Point Golf Club course. This is a one-of-a-kind golf course in the entire country with a full 18-course club; they have also added additional features of night golf," he said.

Sribharat appreciated the efforts of the Golf Club in creating a tourism destination while also promoting sports among people of all age groups. "I appreciate the Golf Club for building such a facility and creating a tourist destination for the city," he said.

The Visakhapatnam MP further highlighted the participation of children in golf and encouraged more youngsters to take up the sport. "This is not just for working and retired professionals. Children have been participating as well, and they want more kids to come and play golf and become potentially professional athletes and play in tournaments both within the country and beyond," he added.

Preparations in Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan also participated in a Yoga Protocol Training Programme organised at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha premises ahead of the 12th International Yoga Day on June 21.

The programme was held as part of preparations for the annual global observance of International Yoga Day. The event began with a candle-lighting ceremony, followed by the national anthem and the official state song of Haryana.

Addressing the gathering, Saini said the world had welcomed India's proposal for International Yoga Day with open arms when Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue at the United Nations in 2014. 170 countries had supported the proposal.

The Chief Minister said the global acceptance of Yoga was not merely support for a proposal but also a tribute to India's cultural strength and heritage.

Global Observance and PM Modi's Participation

The event comes as preparations for International Yoga Day gather momentum across the country and abroad.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, on Monday, attended and watched a special yoga session at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava ahead of International Yoga Day. The event was held during the Prime Minister's visit to Slovakia and highlighted the growing global recognition of yoga.

International Yoga Day is observed annually on June 21, following a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 2014.

The proposal was first put forward by Prime Minister Modi during his address to the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

Since the first International Yoga Day was celebrated in 2015, India has led the global observance through the Ministry of AYUSH with support from state governments, Indian missions abroad and various international organisations.

As countries prepare for this year's celebrations, Indian missions across the world have been organising outreach programmes involving the Indian diaspora and local communities to promote awareness about Yoga and its benefits.

The 12th edition of International Yoga Day will be observed on June 21 with programmes planned across India and several countries worldwide. (ANI)