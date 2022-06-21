International Yoga Day 2022: 75 Union Ministers to perform Yoga at 75 historical sites; Know details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will practise Yoga at Mysore Palace in Karnataka, while 75 members of his cabinet will perform Yoga at 75 historical and cultural sites across the country.

On June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will practise Yoga at Mysore Palace in Karnataka, while 75 members of his cabinet will perform Yoga at 75 historical and cultural sites across the country.

"Around 75 ministers have been designated to engage in Yoga programmes in 75 historical and cultural sites around the country to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," according to sources.

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, will participate in yoga programmes at the famous Jyotirlinga Trimbakeshwar temple complex in Nashik, Maharashtra. At the same time, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend a Yoga Program in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on International Yoga Day.

The Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, will practise Yoga at Delhi's Lotus Temple. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, will practise Yoga at Nagpur's Zero Mile Stone. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister, will practise Yoga at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will practise Yoga at Kangra Fort in Himachal Pradesh; Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will attend a Yoga programme at Nalagarh Palace in his home state in Himachal Pradesh.

Smriti Irani, Union Minister, will practise Yoga at the Lucknow Residency; however, the latest reports claim she has been tested positive for COVID-19. And Union Minister Bhupendar Yadav will participate in a yoga programme in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.



Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will practise Yoga in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, while Minister Arjun Munda will practise in Ranchi, Jharkhand's capital.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister, will practise Yoga in Mumbai's Marine Drive neighbourhood. Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister, will practise Yoga at Hampi's Group of Monuments. In Pune, Maharashtra, Narayan Rane will practise Yoga at the Pune Metro Station.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will practise Yoga at the Fatehpur Sikri Fort in Uttar Pradesh. In contrast, Union Minister Virendra Kumar will practise Yoga in Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh, at the Narmada River's source. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will do Yoga at Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh, while Union Minister Giriraj Singh will do Yoga at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

RK Singh, a Union Minister, will practise Yoga at the prestigious Nalanda Mahavihara in Bihar. At the same time, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will do so at Gujarat's iconic Sardar Patel's Unity Statue in Kevadiya.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will practise Yoga at the well-known Sam Sand Dunes in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. At the same time, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will do so at the Anand Sagar Lake site in Telangana. Union Minister RCP Singh will practise Yoga at Gaya's famous Mahabodhi Temple, while Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will practise Yoga at Odisha's famous Konark Sun Temple complex.

Purushottam Rupala, Union Minister, will practise Yoga at Dholavira, a well-known historical Harappan civilisation site in Gujarat's Kutch district. Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister, will practise Yoga at Delhi's Red Fort.

On June 21, International Yoga Day is observed to recognise the benefits of the ancient Indian practice of Yoga.

