Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Yoga Day 2022: 75 Union Ministers to perform Yoga at 75 historical sites; Know details here

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will practise Yoga at Mysore Palace in Karnataka, while 75 members of his cabinet will perform Yoga at 75 historical and cultural sites across the country.
     

    International Yoga Day 2022: 75 Union Ministers to perform Yoga at 75 historical sites; Know details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    On International Yoga Day, which is observed on June 21 each year, 75 Central Government ministers will practise Yoga at 75 historical and cultural sites across the country.

    On June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will practise Yoga at Mysore Palace in Karnataka, while 75 members of his cabinet will perform Yoga at 75 historical and cultural sites across the country.

    "Around 75 ministers have been designated to engage in Yoga programmes in 75 historical and cultural sites around the country to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," according to sources.

    Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, will participate in yoga programmes at the famous Jyotirlinga Trimbakeshwar temple complex in Nashik, Maharashtra. At the same time, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend a Yoga Program in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on International Yoga Day.

    The Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, will practise Yoga at Delhi's Lotus Temple. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, will practise Yoga at Nagpur's Zero Mile Stone. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister, will practise Yoga at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

    Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will practise Yoga at Kangra Fort in Himachal Pradesh; Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will attend a Yoga programme at Nalagarh Palace in his home state in Himachal Pradesh.

    Smriti Irani, Union Minister, will practise Yoga at the Lucknow Residency; however, the latest reports claim she has been tested positive for COVID-19. And Union Minister Bhupendar Yadav will participate in a yoga programme in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
     
    Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will practise Yoga in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, while Minister Arjun Munda will practise in Ranchi, Jharkhand's capital.

    Piyush Goyal, Union Minister, will practise Yoga in Mumbai's Marine Drive neighbourhood. Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister, will practise Yoga at Hampi's Group of Monuments. In Pune, Maharashtra, Narayan Rane will practise Yoga at the Pune Metro Station.

    Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will practise Yoga at the Fatehpur Sikri Fort in Uttar Pradesh. In contrast, Union Minister Virendra Kumar will practise Yoga in Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh, at the Narmada River's source. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will do Yoga at Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh, while Union Minister Giriraj Singh will do Yoga at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

    RK Singh, a Union Minister, will practise Yoga at the prestigious Nalanda Mahavihara in Bihar. At the same time, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will do so at Gujarat's iconic Sardar Patel's Unity Statue in Kevadiya.

    Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will practise Yoga at the well-known Sam Sand Dunes in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. At the same time, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will do so at the Anand Sagar Lake site in Telangana. Union Minister RCP Singh will practise Yoga at Gaya's famous Mahabodhi Temple, while Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will practise Yoga at Odisha's famous Konark Sun Temple complex.

    Purushottam Rupala, Union Minister, will practise Yoga at Dholavira, a well-known historical Harappan civilisation site in Gujarat's Kutch district. Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister, will practise Yoga at Delhi's Red Fort.

    On June 21, International Yoga Day is observed to recognise the benefits of the ancient Indian practice of Yoga.

    Also Read: International Yoga Day 2022: 5 Yoga poses for women to get lean and strong

    Also Read: International Yoga Day 2022: Grand Master Akshar talks about his journey from the Himalayas to Bengaluru

    Also Read: International Yoga Day 2022: Here's what one should eat before and after yoga session

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Experience this unique mountain biking race; details here snt

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Experience this unique mountain biking race; details here

    Agnipath scheme protests: Ramdev appeals to youth to not resort to violence snt

    Agnipath scheme protests: Ramdev appeals to youth to not resort to violence

    Watch Brave Kerala cop overpowers a man armed with machete; Twitterati loads with praises-tgy

    Watch: Brave Kerala cop overpowers a man armed with machete; Twitterati loads with praises

    Watch Forest officials rescue leopard that fell in open well-tgy

    Watch: Forest officials rescue leopard that fell in open well

    Reforms may look unfair, but PM Narendra Modi amid Agnipath protest

    'Reforms may look unfair, but...': PM Modi amid Agnipath protest

    Recent Stories

    International Yoga Day 2022 yoga poses to naturally boost fertility in men and women drb

    5 Yoga poses that will help naturally increase fertility in men and women

    International Yoga Day 2022: Here's how yoga can help cope depression and anxiety in women RBA

    International Yoga Day 2022: Here's how yoga can help cope depression and anxiety in women

    International Yoga Day 2022: From history to theme, all you need to know about the day RBA

    International Yoga Day 2022: From history to theme, all you need to know about the day

    World Music Day 2022 Wishes messages quotes images whatsapp status HD Greetings drb

    World Music Day 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, images, WhatsApp status to celebrate Fête De La Musique

    Happy International Yoga Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp Messages and more RBA

    Happy International Yoga Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status and more

    Recent Videos

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon