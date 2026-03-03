CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said Uttarakhand's Holi is renowned for its unique cultural identity during a Holi Milan Samaroh at his residence. The event featured captivating performances of traditional Jaunsari, Garhwali, and Kumaoni songs.

CM Dhami Hosts Holi Milan Samaroh at Residence

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Uttarakhand's Holi is renowned throughout the country for its unique cultural identity. He said this during the Holi Milan Samaroh held at his residence on Monday, where he also exchanged colours and extended Holi greetings to his wife, Geeta Dhami.

In a post on X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shared that a large number of people gathered at the CM's residence for the Holi Milan ceremony. The event featured regional artists who enthralled the audience with captivating performances of traditional Jaunsari, Garhwali, and Kumaoni songs.

"A large number of people extended greetings and best wishes for the sacred festival of colours, Holi. On this occasion, artists from various regions of the state enthralled the event with their captivating performances based on Jaunsari, Garhwali, and Kumaoni songs, infusing the program with cultural vibrancy and filling the entire atmosphere with joy, enthusiasm, and delight," said Dhami. https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/2028426575406866615?s=20

Uttarakhand's Unique Holi Traditions Highlighted

The Chief Minister further noted that Uttarakhand's Holi is renowned nationwide for its unique cultural identity. He highlighted that traditions such as Khadi Holi, Baithki Holi, and Mahila Holi are celebrated through a rich blend of folk music, classical ragas, and the use of traditional instruments.

"Uttarakhand's Holi is renowned throughout the country for its unique cultural identity. The Khadi Holi, Baithki Holi, and Mahila Holi celebrated here are performed with folk music, classical ragas, and traditional instruments, offering a glimpse into our culture," said Dhami.

CM Extends Holi Greetings to Former Chief Ministers

Additionally, the Chief Minister visited the residence of former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat to extend his heartfelt greetings on the festive occasion.

In a post on X, the state Chief Minister shared that he extended his Holi wishes upon reaching the former Chief Minister's residence. "Upon reaching the residence of the former Chief Minister of the state and the esteemed Member of Parliament from Haridwar, the honorable Shri @tsrawatbjp ji, I extended greetings and best wishes to him on the auspicious occasion of Holi," added Dhami.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister shared that on the occasion of Holi, he also inquired about the well-being of former State Chief Minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri.

"Upon reaching the residence of the former Chief Minister of the state, the esteemed Shri Bhuvan Chandra Khandu Di ji, I inquired about his well-being and extended congratulations and best wishes to him for the festival of colours, Holi," said Dhami. (ANI)