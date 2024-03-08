Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Explained: All about AMCA, India's fifth-generation fighter jet

    The Cabinet Committee on Security has approved a proposal to design and manufacture the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), marking a significant advancement for the Indian Air Force (IAF). Once operational, the AMCA will elevate India to the elite group of nations with fifth-generation combat aircraft capabilities

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

    In a major boost to the Indian Air Force’s operational capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Thursday gave clearance to a Rs 15,000 crore proposal to design and manufacture India’s indigenous fifth generation fighter aircraft -- Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

    Joining the Elite Fifth Generation Club

    Upon its induction, India's AMCA will join the ranks of the world's most advanced combat aircraft, becoming the fifth nation globally to possess such cutting-edge capabilities. Currently, the United States boasts two such fighters, including the F-22 Raptor and the F-35A Lightning II, while China operates the J-20 and Russia's inventory includes the Sukhoi-57.

    Powering the AMCA

    The initial two squadrons of AMCA fighters will be powered by a 110-kilonewton engine, a collaborative effort between American conglomerate GE and India’s HAL. The rollout of the first AMCA prototype, equipped with the GE-414 engine, is slated for 2026, following the receipt of all necessary clearances from the United States in 2023. A total of 100 engines are earmarked for co-production, with the GE F414 set to undergo advanced modifications. The IAF has its sights on the deployment of seven AMCA squadrons, with the first expected to be operational by 2030.

    Timeline and Development

    The process of securing CCS approval for the design and prototype development of the AMCA was initiated in 2022. According to projected timelines, the inaugural prototype of India's AMCA is poised to 'roll out' within the next four years, with its maiden flight anticipated one year thereafter. Post the completion of development and flight-testing phases, HAL anticipates a further 9-10 years before the commencement of actual production. Consequently, the IAF envisages the induction of these advanced aircraft post-2035.

    Technological Advancements

    Weighing in at 25 tonnes, the AMCA features advanced stealth attributes, including a "serpentine air intake" and an internal bay tailored for smart weapons, alongside radar-absorbing materials and conformal antennas. Engineered to achieve supersonic cruise speeds without afterburners, the aircraft integrates data fusion and multi-sensor capabilities with Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars.

    Integration of Innovations

    Significant technological innovations slated for integration into the AMCA will first debut on the single-engine 4.5-generation Tejas Mark-2 aircraft. These innovations encompass sensor fusion, sidestick controllers, canards, and artificial pilot technologies.

    Phased Induction Strategy

    In alignment with the overarching defence strategy, the induction of the AMCA will follow a phased approach, preceded by the inclusion of Tejas Mark-1A and Mark-2 jets, deemed pivotal for bolstering the IAF's operational readiness. Presently, the IAF operates with 31 fighter squadrons, falling short of the authorized 42.5 squadrons requisite to counter the China-Pakistan threat.

    IAF's Procurement Plan

    The IAF has outlined plans for the induction of six squadrons, totalling 108 jets, of the Tejas Mark-2 variant, characterized by enhanced combat range and weapon-carrying capacity compared to its Mark-1A counterpart. Delivery of the 180 Tejas Mark-1A jets is anticipated to conclude by 2032, paving the way for the commencement of Tejas Mark-2 deliveries, followed by the AMCA. HAL is poised to escalate its production rate to ensure timely delivery of these aircraft, as per sources familiar with the matter.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2024, 8:47 AM IST
