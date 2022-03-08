Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International flights to India to resume from March 27

    International operations shall be subject to strict adherence to Ministry of Health guidelines for international travel, Civil Aviation Ministry said.

    International flights to resume March 27
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 8, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    The government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from March 27, 2022.

    International operations shall be subject to strict adherence to Ministry of Health guidelines for international travel, Civil Aviation Ministry said.

    The international flights had been barred for two years because of the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent onset of newer variants. International passenger flights had been banned since March 23, 2020. But, under air-bubble agreements, special passenger flights had been operating between around 40 countries and India since July 2020.

    On Monday, the DGCA said in a statement that, the decision to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India was taken after having recognized the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders.

    India has also been operating special flights under 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in war-torn Ukraine following the Russian invasion. These special flights have been operating to central European countries like Romania, Poland and Hungary and evacuating Indians who have been somehow managing to make their way to the Ukraine border with these countries.

    Also Read: SHE means 'Superior to He': Recalling a father's lesson to his daughter

    Also Read: Women's Day 2022 advice: 'Make up your mind and go for it'

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 6:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia Ukraine war: Situation uncertain, Indian embassy urges nationals to leave immediately-dnm

    ‘Situation uncertain’, Indian embassy urges nationals to leave immediately

    CBSE class 10th and 12th Term 1 results 2021-22 likely to be released this week-dnm

    CBSE class 10th, 12th Term 1 results 2021-22 likely to be released this week

    UP Election 2022 Fought as hard as we could will wait and see results says Priyanka Gandhi gcw

    UP Election 2022: 'Fought as hard as we could, will wait and see results,' says Priyanka

    Bengals suspended BJP leader Jay Prakash Majumdar joins TMC in Mamata's presence - ADT

    Bengal's suspended BJP leader Jay Prakash Majumdar joins TMC in Mamata's presence

    Haryana Budget 2022 Khattar proposes over Rs 1 dot 77 lakh crore state budget focus on women gcw

    Haryana Budget 2022: Khattar proposes over Rs 1.77 lakh crore state budget, focus on women

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt adds yet another elegant outfit to her all-white Gangubai palette drb

    Alia Bhatt adds yet another elegant outfit to her all-white 'Gangubai' palette

    Russia Ukraine war: Situation uncertain, Indian embassy urges nationals to leave immediately-dnm

    ‘Situation uncertain’, Indian embassy urges nationals to leave immediately

    Women Day 2022: 5 successful women entrepreneurs talk about their journey RCB

    Women's Day 2022: 5 successful women entrepreneurs talk about their journey

    Football No one is above Barcelona: Joan Laporta has no regrets over Lionel Messi departure to PSG

    'No one is above Barcelona': Laporta has no regrets over Messi's departure

    Russia Ukraine war: Rupee could fall to all-time low of Rs 80 per dollar: Report-adt

    Rupee could fall to all-time low of Rs 80 per dollar: Report

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur FC Ritwik Das on ATK Mohun Bagan victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur's Ritwik Das

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun bagan vs jamshedpur fc: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Owen Coyle on ATKMB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary for ATKMB to think about the semi-final game now - Juan Ferrando on JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB

    Video Icon
    International Womens Day 2022 Captain Preeti Choudhary on why girls should join army

    Women's Day 2022 advice: 'Make up your mind and go for it'

    Video Icon