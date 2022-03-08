Women's Day 2022 advice: 'Make up your mind and go for it'

"You have to be mentally and physically fit for the organization. It is not difficult, just make up your mind and then go for it," says Captain Preeti Choudhary, who had scripted history in 2021 when she led as the crew commander of the upgraded Schilka weapon system during the Army Day Parade and the Republic Day Parade.

Captain Preeti Choudhary of the 140 Air Defence Regiment (Self Propelled) had scripted history in 2021 when she led as the crew commander of the upgraded Schilka weapon system during the Army Day Parade and the Republic Day Parade.

She was the only woman contingent commander from the Army at the 72nd Republic Day parade. The Schilka Weapon system is equipped with modern radar and digital fire control computers.

On the occasion of International Women's Day this year, Asianet Newsable spoke exclusively to her.

How do you manage between your family and profession?

Talking about my family and colleagues in my professional life, both are supportive. I will say that both the counterparts are equally important for you to keep a balance in life. So, my family -- since my childhood -- has been very supportive in every endeavour of my life. Now, in my professional career, my seniors, colleagues and juniors, everybody are very supportive and helpful. So, I am able to keep my work-life balance very comfortably.

As far as women in the armed forces are concerned worldwide, where does India stand?

In the last year or so, there has been too much that has changed. The status of women in the Indian Army has grown so much that it is definitely better than any army in the world.

What kind of challenges do women face in the force?

I would say that the challenge is not in terms of men and women. The challenge for anybody, who is a part of the organization, is to keep yourself motivated every day. For this, we are trained in the academy during our training time. That is the one thing that you have to do every day to keep yourself going for each and every challenge that comes your way.

What would be your message for young girls?

