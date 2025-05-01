Instagram influencer Misha Agrawal passed away two days before her 25th birthday. Her sister revealed that a decline in followers led to depression and suicide.

Delhi: Popular Instagram influencer Misha Agrawal's family announced her passing two days before her 25th birthday via social media. The post expressed gratitude for the love and support given to her and her work, and mentioned the family's struggle to cope with the loss.

According to new information, Misha's sister has revealed that she ended her own life. "My baby sister built her world around Instagram and her followers, with the sole aim of reaching one million followers and gaining adoring fans. When her followers recently started declining, it disturbed her, and she felt worthless. Since early April, she was severely depressed, often hugging me and crying, saying things like, 'Jijja, what will I do if my followers decrease? My career will end,'" she wrote in a post on Misha's official Instagram account.

Misha's sister, Mukta Agrawal, shared that the creator had set a screenshot of her Instagram and YouTube follower counts as her phone wallpaper. “Her phone wallpaper says it all. The sole aim of her life. Instagram is not a real world, and followers don't have real love for you, please try to understand this,” she wrote in the post.

Witnessing Misha's struggle, Mukta said she tried to offer support and advised her younger sister to remember that social media content creation was just a "side job."

Misha Agrawal's page had over 340,000 followers. She was also the owner of Mish Cosmetics, her hair-oil brand selling organic hair oils. Some of her reels had reached over 20 million views. Misha had collaborated with several brands, including Dot & Key, Sunfeast, and Haldirams.

Misha held a law degree (LLB) and was preparing for the Provincial Civil Services - Judicial (PCS-J) exams. "I reminded her of her abilities, her LLB degree, and her preparation for PCS-J, saying that one day she would become a judge and shouldn't worry about her career," her sister wrote.

Mukta added that the family encouraged Misha to focus on other joys. "I asked her to let go of anxiety and depression. Unfortunately, my sister didn't listen and was too engrossed in Instagram and followers, and she left this world forever. Sadly, she was too broken. It shattered our family," she said.

If you are in distress, remember to seek help. Call Fortis Stress 24*7 Helpline: 8376804102