Bengaluru: Two of the accused in the Mangaluru mob lynching case have been granted bail. Wayanad native Ashraf was beaten to death for allegedly chanting pro-Pakistan slogans during a cricket match, which was later dispelled as a rumour. Police had arrested 21 people in the case. Mangaluru District Sessions Court granted bail to Sushant and Rahul, residents of Kudpu and Kadri. Ashraf's relatives protested the granting of bail to the accused. His brother Jabbar said they would approach the High Court against the bail order.

According to his family, Ashraf was mentally challenged. The family also clarified that he did not have much contact with his native place or relatives. However, he would occasionally visit home.

The incident took place during a local cricket match in Kudupu, on a ground near the Bhatra Kallurti temple. Police had registered a case against 19 people for mob attack. Police say T Sachin, a resident of Kudupu, led the mob attack. When it became clear that Ashraf had died, the mob abandoned his body on the ground and escaped. A post-mortem conducted at Wenlock District Hospital confirmed that the death was due to continuous assault. Deep wounds were also found on his head and body. Police had registered a case based on the complaint of Deepak Kumar, a 33-year-old resident of Kuduppu.