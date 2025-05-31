The fresh attack by Congress's Jairam Ramesh came as Trump reiterated his claim that he avoided a potential nuclear disaster by mediating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a series of posts on X on Saturday, intensified his demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the repeated claims by US President Donald Trump and his administration for brokering a cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, questioning why the PM remains silent despite Trump's assertions of using trade to avert a nuclear escalation.

In one of his posts, Ramesh highlighted Trump's claims--made 11 times in 21 days across three countries--as equating India and Pakistan and pointed to a similar statement by US Commerce Secretary Howard Luttnick in a New York court, pressing PM Modi to clarify whether Trump is lying or speaking partial truth.

"This is the 9th time in 20 days, across 3 countries and 3 cities. Donaldbhai keeps repeating the same sequence of events of how he got the 4-Day India-Pakistan war to stop - US intervention and the use of the trade instrument to stop nuclear escalation. The equivalence of India and Pakistan gets reiterated yet again. President Trump's Commerce Secretary has made exactly the same claims in his submission to the New York-based Court of International Trade on May 23rd. But Donaldbhai's friend Mr. Narendra Modi continues to ignore his claims with absolute silence. Why doesn't the PM speak up? Is President Trump also doing what Mr. Modi does all the time and so well (i.e., lying)? Or is he speaking even 50% truth?" Ramesh stated.





He followed up with two more posts where he also reposted two clips shared by ANI of Trump claiming credit for the cessation of hostilities between the two neighbours, noting, "This is 10th time in 21 days that PM Narendra Modi's great friend and American President Donald Trump has made claims about how the ceasefire with Pakistan took place. When will the PM speak up?" and "This is 11th time in 21 days that PM Narendra Modi's great friend and American President Donald Trump has made claims about how the ceasefire with Pakistan took place. When will the PM speak up?







Ramesh's posts reference Trump's latest statement, where he claimed to have stopped a potential nuclear war through trade.

Earlier, the US President claimed credit for brokering a cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, asserting that his administration's trade negotiations potentially averted a nuclear war between the two nations.

During an interaction with reporters in Washington, on Friday, Trump expressed pride in achieving peace through trade rather than military conflict, reigniting debates over the US role in the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire following the escalation of tension after the Pahalgam Terror Attack and India's subsequent reply through Operation Sindoor.