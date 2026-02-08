A 35-year-old man was arrested in Tirunelveli after his infant son died during an attempted "natural" home delivery. The man allegedly buried the body, but the case came to light after the couple sought medical care at a health centre.

According to Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner Manivannan, Naseem Hussain and his wife resided on Therku Thaika Street in Melapalayam. While his wife was pregnant and nearing full term, she reportedly went into labour on Friday.

Fatal Delivery and Secret Burial

Instead of seeking medical assistance, Naseem allegedly attempted to conduct a "natural" delivery at their residence. At around 11 pm, a baby boy was delivered, but the infant died immediately after birth. Subsequently, Naseem buried the infant's body at a burial site near the Kattu Jumma Masjid in Melapalayam.

Investigation Begins After Hospital Visit

The couple later approached the Melapalayam Government Primary Health Centre for further medical treatment. During the examination, doctors suspected the delivery had occurred at home and alerted the Melapalayam police. Based on the information, the police registered a case under Sections 91 (acts intended to prevent a child from being born alive or to cause its death after birth) and 94 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of a dead body) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

Arrest Made and Body Exhumed

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the couple had attempted the home delivery with mutual consent. Following the investigation, Naseem Hussain was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Saturday. The infant's body was exhumed on Saturday evening in the presence of revenue officials and sent to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. (ANI)