After 4 deaths and 140 illnesses from contaminated water in Indore, a high-level meeting was held. Officials vowed to fix supply lines, deploy more staff, and provide support. The CM announced Rs 2 lakh aid for deceased's families.

High-Level Meeting Addresses Indore Water Crisis

Following the directions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, a high-level meeting was held over Indore's contaminated water issue here on Thursday to review the situation and coordinate relief measures after at least four people died, and over 140 fell ill. Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Sanjay Dubey, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, Divisional Commissioner Sudam Khade, District Collector Shivam Verma and Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dilip Kumar were present in the meeting.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Government Pledges Swift Action and Relief

Addressing the media after the meeting, Minister Vijayvargiya said, "Today, we held a meeting and resolved the minor problems such as tender issues (related to water supply line) and others due to which work was hindered. The tender for the Bhagirathpura area will be cleared by tomorrow, and work will commence. Instructions have been given to first fix all the water problems that arise in the city. Two-three additional officers will be deployed here today because there is a shortage of officers and existing officers are having an extra load. So, their load will be reduced and their functioning will be smoother."

The Minister also highlighted that he visited the Bhagirathpura locality, met the affected families and assured them to provide all necessary support and assistance. "I am just coming from Bhagirthpura, and patients are continuously arriving from there. From yesterday to the day before, 200 people were admitted. A total of 1400 people were infected, out of which 200 were required to be hospitalised and the rest of the people were given primary treatment. No patient is serious. Even people undergoing treatment in ICU wards are also out of danger. We are focusing on ensuring that people get good treatment in a timely manner," Vijayvargiya said.

Enhanced Medical Support and Monitoring

He also emphasised that a revenue officer and a health officer should be present in each hospital where patients affected with this outbreak were undergoing treatment. Additionally, a help desk would be set up to assist people. "It is quite a serious incident for Indore and we are working together to reach the core problem of the incident and to resolve it. The state government, team of Municipal Corporation and district administration are working together to overcome the problem," he added.

Minister Visits Victim's Family

Meanwhile, Minister Vijayvargiya visited the house of a 70-year-old man identified as Nandlal Pal, who had died allegedly due to the consumption of contaminated water and assured the family to fix the problems.

"My father passed away on December 30 and he died due to diarrhoea and vomiting. He didn't suffer a heart attack or any other illness. It was solely due to diarrhoea and vomiting. He was in such a bad condition that he couldn't even stand on his own... Many people fell ill in the locality. The water smelled bad; we thought maybe some medicine had been mixed into it... Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya came and I told him that my father passed away due to diarrhoea and vomiting. He assured to fix all the problems...," said Sudha Pal, daughter of Nandlal.

Financial Assistance for Victims

The Chief Minister announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment to all the affected people. (ANI)