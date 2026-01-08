The Congress party, led by Pawan Khera, has vowed to ensure accountability for the deadly water contamination in Indore's Bhagirathpura, stating they will raise the issue to prevent future tragedies and hold the government responsible.

Congress Vows Accountability for Indore Tragedy

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday said the party will ensure accountability over the water contamination incident in Bhagirathpura, Indore, and is actively raising the issue to prevent such incidents in the future. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Khera said, "Our state unit is continuously on the streets regarding this matter, and we are actively raising this issue here. We will ensure accountability and that such an incident does not happen again."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The remarks come amid the water contamination incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura, which has drawn widespread criticism after several lives were lost and many families were affected. Madhya pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment to all the affected people.

State Leaders Blame BJP Govt for Tarnishing Indore's Image

The Congress leaders slammed the state-BJP government over the incident, accusing that the incident had tarnished the image of Indore, which was known for its cleanliness and ranked first across the nation. Speaking to reporters, Jitu Patwari said, "Not just 17, more deaths occurred in the incident here. The most painful thing is that Indore was ranked number one in cleanliness and earned recognition across the world, but this incident has tarnished the name of the city. The Mayor's Council, the Mohan Yadav government and its ministers are responsible for tarnishing Indore's image. Earlier, Indore was known for discussions on cleanliness; now it is being talked about for poison."

Congress leader Umang Singhar accused the state government of being insensitive and claimed that the Opposition would raise the issue in the upcoming Assembly session. "I believe the way this incident occurred and the government showed insensitivity, is certainly a blot on Indore. I want to say to the people of Indore that water is supplied to your areas through pipelines as well, and be aware that water like that of Bhagirathpura could reach you too. We will thoroughly examine the facts of this matter and will definitely question the government in the upcoming session of the Legislative Assembly as to why the people of Indore are being made to suffer for your [government's] mistakes," Singhar said. (ANI)