Indore police are enhancing security for upcoming visits by BJP's Nitin Nabin, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Congress's Rahul Gandhi. Arrangements are based on security protocols for each dignitary, with Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event also covered.

Indore district administration and police have stepped up security arrangements ahead of a series of VIP movements scheduled over the next three days, including visits by BJP national president Nitin Nabin, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Police Detail Security Arrangements

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Crime), Rajesh Dandotiya, said that security arrangements were being made as per the prescribed security categories and protocols for the visiting dignitaries. “There are continuous VIP movements for the next two to three days in the district. Accordingly, complete security arrangements are being put in place by the police as per the security category applicable to each VIP. The security protocol is being followed for all the movements,” Dandotiya said.

He further said that security arrangements were also being made for the programme (Chhatron ki Goonj featuring Congress MP Rahul Gandhi) scheduled on September 19, in accordance with the prescribed protocol. “Tomorrow, the BJP national president Nitin Nabin is scheduled to arrive. Apart from him, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is also expected to arrive, possibly on September 18, while Rahul Gandhi has a programme on September 19. Keeping all these VIP movements in view, security arrangements are continuously being put in place as per the protocol,” the officer added.

Upcoming VIP Schedules

Notably, BJP Chief Nitin Nabin is scheduled to arrive in Indore, and then he will visit Ujjain to participate in a mass-lamp lighting programme being observed on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Additionally, RSS Chief Bhagwat will also reach Indore tomorrow and then again return to the city on September 18.

Rahul Gandhi to Host 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'

Apart from this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a “Chhatron Ki Goonj” programme in the city on September 19, where the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will interact with students and young people.

The campaign, launched by Congress leaders in 2026, aims to provide a platform for students to raise concerns related to examination irregularities, paper leaks, rising education costs, recruitment issues and unemployment. The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign has previously been held in Pune, Kota, Dehradun and Prayagraj, with the objective of bringing student-related issues into the national political discourse.