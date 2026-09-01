BJP's Bandi Sanjay announced a 'Dandayatra' against BRS leaders over alleged land grabbing in Telangana. He questioned CM Revanth Reddy's new committee, calling it a delay tactic and accusing the Congress govt of a 'setting' with the BRS.

BJP Announces 'Dandayatra' Against BRS

BJP will launch a ‘Dandayatra’ against lands allegedly grabbed by BRS leaders and demand that they be taken back and distributed to the poor, said Union Minister Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Bandi Sanjay claimed BRS leaders grabbed thousands of acres but "unfortunately 60% of Telangana’s people don’t own land". The remarks were made as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy earlier in the day announced the constitution of a high-level committee to resolve every single issue arising in the ownership of the lands.

Bandi Sanjay continued, "25 lakh families in Telangana don’t have even a small plot to build a house If it took an hour to expose the alleged land dealings of few BRS MLAs. How many days would the Assembly need to discuss the land dealings of the remaining 90 MLAs? Why did it take CM Revanth Reddy 1,000 days to reveal this? Did the SETting with BRS fail that’s why now SET? Your inquiry committees behave like ‘SIT means sit, stand means stand’. Is the CM using the Assembly to make an open offer to BRS leaders ahead of elections in other states?"

"What happened to the SITs on power purchases, Formula E, Kaleshwaram and the sheep scam? Why give another 30 days for an inquiry? Give Collectors full powers, and they can submit reports within 24 hours. Did it take 33 months to discover government land at KCR’s farmhouse?" he asked.

He mentioned that PM Modi wants to develop Telangana and sanctioned the bullet train. "Even land earmarked for projects such as bullet trains is being encroached upon by former Ministers."

CM Revanth Reddy Blames Previous BRS Regime

During the lengthy speech in the house, CM Revanth Reddy clarified many issues on the 22 A and Part B prohibited list and land management during the previous BRS regime and in the present government.

CM Revanth Reddy blamed former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the entire land ownership issues in recent times.

"The KCR rule introduced a centralized system of land records at the district Collector level. The Dharani system removed the 'encroachment' column and also scrapped ‘Kasra Pahani’ to deprive the rights of SCs, STs, and BCs on their lands. In the guise of computerization of the land records through Dharani, the previous government hatched a conspiracy to encroach upon the lands," the Chief Minister charged that the "BRS leaders plundered the lands worth crores of rupees under Dharani, and the lands were owned by only a few individuals."

The Chief Minister said that he has been asking KCR to attend the assembly session only to speak on the Dharani portal, but the latter did not turn up. “KCR was not satisfied with the commissions from the Kaleshwaram project and eyed encroaching on the lands from the Dharani portal,” the Chief Minister questioned the enhancement of the cost of maintaining the Dharani portal from Rs 58 crore to Rs 1300 crore for five years. (ANI)