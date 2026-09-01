Veteran actor Anant Nag will be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated Nag, lauding his five-decade-long contribution to Indian cinema and calling the honour a moment of pride.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated veteran actor Anant Nag, who has been named the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 for his contribution to Indian cinema. In a post on X, Kharge said it is a moment of immense pride for the whole nation as well as Karnataka.

"Heartfelt congratulations to dear Anant Nag on receiving the prestigious “Dadasaheb Phalke Award - 2024,” the highest honor in Indian cinema. For over five decades, his extraordinary, multifaceted talent and brilliant performances in more than 300 films have enriched Indian cinema; his contributions to Kannada cinema, in particular, are immeasurable. From artistic films to rising as one of Karnataka's most beloved actors, his life's journey serves as an inspiration to countless artists and audiences alike. This honor bestowed upon a giant of Kannada cinema is a moment of immense pride for the nation and, especially, for Karnataka. I wish him continued good health and that his invaluable contributions to cinema endure for many more years," he wrote on X.

A Prestigious Recognition

The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 is to be conferred upon veteran actor Anant Nag in recognition of his outstanding and invaluable contribution to the growth and development of Indian Cinema.

The decision followed the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee of the Central Government. The award recognises Nag's illustrious cinematic journey spanning over five decades, which has inspired generations of artists and enriched the cultural landscape of the nation.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting made the announcement and mentioned that the award will be presented to Nag at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony to be held on September 22, at Kevadia in Gujarat.

A Look at Anant Nag's Illustrious Career

Born on September 4, 1948, in Karnataka, Nag is a veteran Indian actor renowned for his versatility and contribution to Indian cinema spanning over five decades. He made his acting debut in the Kannada feature film Sankalp and his Hindi debut in Ankur, going on to portray diverse characters in over 300 films across Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Marathi cinema, including notable works such as Malgudi Days.

Awards and Accolades

Nag has won five Filmfare Awards and five Karnataka State Best Actor Awards, along with the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award, and the Karnataka State Lifetime Achievement Award. He also holds an Honorary Doctorate from Bangalore University (North).

In 2023, he celebrated the Golden Jubilee of his 50-year career in cinema. (ANI)