Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indore: Pharmacy college principal succumbs to burn injuries days after being set ablaze by ex-student

    Dr Vimukta Sharma, principal of B M College of Pharmacy in the Simrol police station area, was fighting for her life after a former student of the institute, Ashutosh Shrivastava (24), allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire over a mark sheet on Monday. 
     

    Indore Pharmacy college principal succumbs to burn injuries days after being set ablaze by ex-student - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 25, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

    Five days after the 54-year-old principal of a private pharmacy college in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, set ablaze by her former student, succumbed to her burn injuries at a local hospital early Saturday, police said. 

    Dr Vimukta Sharma, principal of B M College of Pharmacy in the Simrol police station area, was fighting for her life after a former student of the institute, Ashutosh Shrivastava (24), allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire over a mark sheet on Monday, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde.

    He said she could not be saved despite the best efforts of doctors. He added that Shrivastava had set her on fire in the college premises, leaving her 80 per cent burnt. According to Virde, the accused, arrested on Monday, is currently in police custody.

    He continued that the district administration has invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against Shrivastava for conspiring and committing a heinous crime. 

    The police official said the accused was previously booked for attempted murder, but now that the principal has died, a charge of murder has been added to the first information report (FIR).

    During his interrogation, Shrivastava told the police that the authorities at B M College were refusing to hand over the mark sheet for the BPharm examination, which he had passed in July 2022, Virde said. 

    However, the college administration dismissed Shrivastava's claim as false and accused him of criminal behaviour. The college administration also claimed that despite being repeatedly asked to collect his mark sheet, he did not do so.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Shraddha Walker murder case: Delhi court lists case for hearing arguments against Aaftab Poonawala

    Also Read: Nikki Yadav murder case: Delhi court sends accused Sahil Gehlot to 12-day judicial custody

    Also Read: Sahil Gehlot's initial plan was to show Nikki Yadav's murder as car accident: Sources

     

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on 2-day visit to India, to meets PM Modi AJR

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on 2-day visit to India, meets PM Modi

    Policeman in UP CM Yogi Adityanath's security detail shoots himself in head; check details AJR

    Policeman in UP CM Yogi Adityanath's security detail shoots himself in head; check details

    Man in Goa forced to apologise, chant 'Bharat Mata ki jai' after video shows him supporting Pak cricket team

    Viral Video: Man in Goa forced to apologise, chant 'Bharat Mata ki jai' for supporting Pak cricket team

    Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi alleges 'life-threatening attack' from BJP members; files police complaint AJR

    Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi alleges 'life-threatening attack' from BJP members; files police complaint

    Stop taking direct orders from Lt Governor: Delhi government tell officials AJR

    Stop taking direct orders from Lt Governor: Delhi government tell officials

    Recent Stories

    Will Big Eyes Coin Create a Big Knock-On-Effect on Other Meme Coins?

    Will Big Eyes Coin Create a Big Knock-On-Effect on Other Meme Coins?

    HCA Awards 2023: RRR wins big; SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan give heartfelt speech - WATCH vma

    HCA Awards 2023: RRR wins big; SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan give heartfelt speech - WATCH

    Revealed: Why Paris Hilton kept her abortion in the 20s a 'secret' vma

    Revealed: Why Paris Hilton kept her abortion in the 20s a 'secret'

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on 2-day visit to India, to meets PM Modi AJR

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on 2-day visit to India, meets PM Modi

    ICSI CS Result 2022: CS professional result announced, Executive December 2022 result to be out at 2 pm; know steps to download - adt

    ICSI CS Result 2022: CS professional result announced, Executive December 2022 result to be out at 2 pm

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon