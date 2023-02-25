Indore: Pharmacy college principal succumbs to burn injuries days after being set ablaze by ex-student

Dr Vimukta Sharma, principal of B M College of Pharmacy in the Simrol police station area, was fighting for her life after a former student of the institute, Ashutosh Shrivastava (24), allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire over a mark sheet on Monday.

Five days after the 54-year-old principal of a private pharmacy college in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, set ablaze by her former student, succumbed to her burn injuries at a local hospital early Saturday, police said.

Dr Vimukta Sharma, principal of B M College of Pharmacy in the Simrol police station area, was fighting for her life after a former student of the institute, Ashutosh Shrivastava (24), allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire over a mark sheet on Monday, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde.

He said she could not be saved despite the best efforts of doctors. He added that Shrivastava had set her on fire in the college premises, leaving her 80 per cent burnt. According to Virde, the accused, arrested on Monday, is currently in police custody.

He continued that the district administration has invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against Shrivastava for conspiring and committing a heinous crime.

The police official said the accused was previously booked for attempted murder, but now that the principal has died, a charge of murder has been added to the first information report (FIR).

During his interrogation, Shrivastava told the police that the authorities at B M College were refusing to hand over the mark sheet for the BPharm examination, which he had passed in July 2022, Virde said.

However, the college administration dismissed Shrivastava's claim as false and accused him of criminal behaviour. The college administration also claimed that despite being repeatedly asked to collect his mark sheet, he did not do so.

(With inputs from PTI)

