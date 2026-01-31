Two persons, including a juvenile, were arrested for the murder of a 13-year-old boy in Indore. The boy, who went missing on Friday, was found dead in a flat. The accused were nabbed after CCTV showed the victim entering but not exiting the building.

The victim went missing from his house located in Srinagar Kankad area in the district on Friday evening and his family filed a complaint at the MIG police station after he did not return home.

Investigation and Discovery

The police began an investigation and scanned the CCTV footage of the nearby areas. During the probe, the police found that the boy entered inside the Shridevi Apartment, located in the neighbouring area to his house but did not exit the building thereafter.

When thoroughly searched the building, the body of the boy was recovered from a flat of the apartment.

Police Statement on Arrests

MIG Police Station in charge, Chandrabhal Singh told ANI, "A 13-year-old boy was missing from his house last night and his family members filed a complaint in the police station. The police team was engaged in finding his whereabouts and was scanning CCTV footage. Meanwhile, we received information this morning that a jacket of the boy was found at the terrace of Shri Devi Apartment and his bag was found in the garbage at the backside of the building."

He added, "We checked the CCTV cameras and found that the minor was seen entering the building but did not step out from it. After that we searched all the 30 flats of the building and questioned the residents. The accused, Rehan (21), who lives here, was present along the process and seemed suspicious, resulting in we interrogated him thoroughly and the whole incident was revealed. The accused killed the boy inside his house and hid the body."

Preliminary Findings

In the preliminary investigation, it appears that the accused strangled the boy with thread and attacked on his face through brick. One more accused (minor) was also involved with Rehan and both have been taken into custody.

The reason for the crime has not been revealed as of now. The accused were being interrogated in detail and after that the actual reason will be ascertained, the officer said. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)