An MBA student in Indore was allegedly murdered by her classmate and boyfriend following a dispute. The 24-year-old woman was found strangled in a rented flat 10 days after she went missing. The suspect fled but was later arrested in Maharashtra.

In a chilling crime that has gripped Indore and drawn nationwide attention, a 24-year-old female MBA student was allegedly murdered by her classmate and boyfriend after a heated dispute, police said. The disturbing case unfolded in early February when the woman, pursuing her postgraduate studies in Indore, failed to return home after telling her family she was heading out for a birthday celebration with a male classmate.

Chilling Details

CCTV footage reportedly captured the two arriving at a rented flat in the Dwarkapuri area on the evening of February 10. A few hours later, the same cameras showed the man leaving alone, carrying a bag. Following days of growing concern after the woman went missing, neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from the locked flat. When law enforcement officers forced entry on February 13, they discovered her body inside, lying on a bed and unclothed. The post-mortem examination suggested she had been strangled to death, with further indications of violent assault.

Police quickly identified a key suspect: her 25-year-old boyfriend, identified as Piyush Dhamnotiya. According to investigative sources, the couple had been in a relationship for some time, but disagreements about their future, particularly over marriage and family resistance, had intensified tensions. During interrogation, Dhamnotiya reportedly told officers the quarrel escalated into violence after the woman refused his advances. Despite initial denials, he later admitted to physically assaulting her, tying her hands and feet with rope, and strangling her in a fit of rage.

The case took an even more macabre turn when police revealed the accused remained at the scene after the killing, consumed alcohol beside the body, and left without notifying authorities. Investigators found digital evidence suggesting that shortly after her death, videos and private content involving the victim were circulated in a college WhatsApp group and added to her WhatsApp status, distressing her contacts and family.

After fleeing Indore, Dhamnotiya travelled to Maharashtra, where he was eventually tracked down with assistance from local police and placed under arrest. While on the run, reports state he attempted to destroy evidence, including smashing the victim’s mobile phone. Shockingly, the accused also engaged in occult rituals in Panvel and surrounding areas, reportedly watching online videos on how to summon spirits and attempting to communicate with the deceased student’s soul. Police described these actions as “witchcraft” and said they reflected a disturbed mental state following the murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnalal Chandni confirmed that Dhamnotiya is now in police remand and that investigators are meticulously examining digital evidence, CCTV footage, chat records, and forensic material to build a comprehensive case. Authorities are also probing motives, including possible extortion or harassment linked to the circulation of private content. The tragic incident has shocked residents of Indore and reignited debates on campus safety, mental health, and the dangers of toxic relationships.