Indore police arrested a law student, Akshay Malviya, for creating and selling fake NEET exam papers using ChatGPT. He sold the papers to over 20 people via Instagram, earning around Rs 30,000 before being caught by the Crime Branch.

The Crime Branch in Indore has arrested a law student for allegedly selling fake NEET examination papers through Instagram and earning nearly Rs 30,000 by misleading people, a police official said.

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Law Student Used ChatGPT for Fraud

The accused identified as Akshay Malviya, a resident of Lasudia area and he is a first-year law student. He used ChatGPT to generate fake question papers and sold them to people through social media.

Police Detail the Crime and Charges

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Crime Branch) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said that the accused charged buyers between Rs 50 and Rs 100 per paper and sold the documents to around 22-25 people, earning approximately Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 through this fraudulent means.

"An individual identified as Akshay Malviya, a first-year student pursuing Law who passed his 12th grade, used ChatGPT to create fake NEET exam question papers. He distributed these papers to approximately 22-23 people via Instagram, charging them between Rs 50 and Rs 100 each, and earned around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. Since, his action caused confusion among the people and created fake paper for financial gains, a case has been registered against him," DCP Tripathi told ANI.

He further said that the accused was booked under sections 318 (4) (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) and section 66 (Computer related offences involving dishonest or fraudulent intent) of Information Technology (IT) act.

Social Media Monitoring Led to Arrest

The Crime Branch, under the Commissioner's directive, was continuously monitoring social media and there was input as well. Following which, the action was taken against him.

Fake Paper Unrelated to Official NEET Exam

This fake paper has no relation with the original question paper of NEET which was conducted yesterday, the officer added.

NEET-UG 2026 Re-examination Context

The high-stakes re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 concluded across the country and 14 destinations abroad on Sunday.

Over 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on June 21 across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad, with the examination being conducted in 13 languages, including Hindi and English, an official release from National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

(ANI)