A dog in Indore found its neck dangerously stuck in a narrow opening of a makeshift brick wall, leaving it in distress. Local youths quickly intervened, cautiously using a hammer to break the surrounding bricks and free the animal. The heartwarming rescue video has since gone viral online, with netizens praising the youths for their quick thinking.

A disturbing incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has grabbed attention on social media after a dog got its neck stuck in a narrow opening in a makeshift wall. The animal fought to get away, but the more it struggled the more shaken it looked. Fortunately, some local youths noticed the situation and immediately stepped in to rescue the helpless dog. The rescue mission has gone viral on social media with users lauding the youngsters for their presence of mind and compassion toward the animal.

Dog Gets Trapped In Narrow Wall Opening In Indore

According to the viral footage, the dog somehow managed to push its head through a small opening in a makeshift brick wall but could not pull it back out.

The neck of the animal was caught in the narrow gap and looked uncomfortable, trying to move freely. Its distress reportedly attracted the attention of people nearby, who soon gathered at the spot to help. The situation could have turned dangerous if the dog had remained trapped for a longer period.

Local Youths Break Wall To Rescue Dog

After noticing the animal's condition, local youths decided to intervene rather than leave it struggling. The video shows people looking closely at the opening and trying to pull away the bricks around the dog’s stuck neck. One of the rescuers reportedly used a hammer to break the surrounding portion of the wall.

The youngsters worked cautiously, trying to widen the opening without causing further injury to the animal. They were able to make enough room for the dog to pull its head out, but it took some work. The animal was eventually freed from the narrow gap.

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Viral Rescue Video Wins Hearts Online

The rescue video has attracted attention on social media, with viewers praising the local youths for coming forward to help an animal in distress. Many users appreciated their patience and presence of mind, who said that compassion toward animals was equally important.

Some viewers also said that care should be taken to ensure that narrow openings in unfinished walls and abandoned buildings do not become traps for stray animals. The incident reminds us that a small act of kindness can go a long way to protect animals that can’t help themselves.