A Delhi court has issued an injunction preventing a Rohini-based trust from using the 'Guruji Ka Ashram' trademark and copyrighted images to solicit donations, citing unauthorized association and potential confusion among devotees.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): A Delhi court has granted an ex-parte ad-interim injunction in favour of Guruji Ka Ashram Trust, restraining a Rohini-based trust running a ‘Satsang House’ from using the trademark ‘GURUJI KA ASHRAM’, copyrighted photographs of Guruji and soliciting donations by allegedly projecting an unauthorised association with the plaintiff trust. District Judge (Commercial Court), South District, Saket Courts, Balwant Rai Bansal, passed the order on November 26 against Sarva Samarpit Awan Samarpan Trust and another defendant identified as John Doe/Ashok Kumar.

The court restrained the defendants, their representatives and all persons acting on their behalf from using the registered trademark ‘GURUJI KA ASHRAM’ or any identical or deceptively similar mark, reproducing or displaying copyrighted photographs and other assigned works of Guruji, and soliciting donations, subscriptions or instalments by representing that their activities were associated with the plaintiff trust or Bade Mandir. Appearing for Guruji Ka Ashram Trust, advocate Sandeep Kapur submitted that the plaintiff is a public charitable trust formed in 1999 by Guruji (Shri Nirmal Singh Maharaj) and his mother for philanthropic objectives, including the management of Bade Mandir of Guruji at Bhatti Mines, Mehrauli, New Delhi. The plaintiff claimed that it has been managing the religious, educational, medical and social welfare activities associated with Guruji and has continuously used the name ‘GURUJI KA ASHRAM’ since January 1, 1999.

The trust also claimed ownership of the registered word and device marks ‘GURUJI KA ASHRAM’ in several classes and copyright over 120 photographs, referred to as ‘Swaroops’ of Guruji, taken by renowned photographer and photojournalist Raghu Rai. The copyright was assigned to the plaintiff through an agreement dated February 13, 2024, registered on February 16, 2024. The trust submitted that these photographs form an integral part of the get-up adopted at Bade Mandir and are used in calendars, portraits and other material issued by it. Kapur further submitted that the defendants were running a ‘Satsang House’ in Rohini and allegedly projecting it as being associated with Guruji and the plaintiff trust.

It was argued that the prominent display of Guruji’s photographs at the premises and on the defendants’ Instagram page was intended to create an impression among devotees that the establishment was officially connected with or sanctioned by the plaintiff trust, despite there being no affiliation or association between the two. The plaintiff further submitted that it had neither authorised the defendants to use its registered trademarks nor granted them any licence or permission to reproduce, display or communicate its copyrighted works to the public. The trust also alleged that the defendants were soliciting donations through QR codes placed before photographs of Guruji and running a monthly ‘investment committee’ scheme requiring instalments of Rs 1 lakh for 20 months. An Instagram page was also allegedly being used to promote the activities and solicit donations and contributions from devotees.

The plaintiff submitted that Guruji had established the trust during his lifetime to preserve his name, image, teachings and philosophy and that his legacy and persona were never intended to be commercially exploited or used for anyone’s financial or personal gain. After examining the documents and photographs placed on record, the court compared the original photographs forming part of the plaintiff’s assigned works with those displayed at the defendants’ premises and on their Instagram page. The court noted that the photographs used by the defendants were identical or deceptively similar to the assigned works in which the plaintiff claimed copyright.

It also took note of the digital photographs and screenshots of QR codes and linked UPI IDs placed on record, which prima facie indicated that the defendants were soliciting or collecting donations in Guruji’s name for commercial gain. The court observed that since the plaintiff and defendants were rendering identical services, there was a likelihood of confusion and deception among the public and devotees regarding the source and origin of the services. “In view of the aforesaid discussions, this Court is of the opinion that a prima facie case of infringement of trademark, copyright and passing off is made out in favour of the plaintiff and against the defendants,” the court observed.

It further held that the balance of convenience lay in favour of the plaintiff and that denial of an ad-interim injunction could cause irreparable loss and injury to its goodwill and reputation. Accordingly, the court restrained the defendants and all persons acting on their behalf from using the trademark ‘GURUJI KA ASHRAM’ or any identical or deceptively similar mark, reproducing or publishing the plaintiff’s assigned works, and soliciting or collecting donations, subscriptions or instalments by representing an association with the plaintiff trust or Bade Mandir. The injunction will remain in force till further orders.

The court clarified that its observations would not be treated as an expression of opinion on the merits of the case and directed the plaintiff to comply with Order 39 Rule 3 of the Code of Civil Procedure. Advocates Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner, Manmeet Kaur, Partner, Gurtejpal Singh and Parth Gupta, from Karanjawala & Co., appeared for the plaintiff trust. (ANI)