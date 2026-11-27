The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Delhi Police regarding the bail plea of Manoranjan D, an accused in the December 13, 2023, Parliament security breach case. The matter is set for the next hearing on December 22.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Delhi Police on the bail plea of Manoranjan D, an accused in the Parliament security breach case of December 13, 2023. His earlier bail plea was dismissed by the trial court. Delhi Police had invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the accused persons. A Division Bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Dinesh Bhatt issued notice to Delhi Police and sought its response. The next date of hearing is December 22.

Manoranjan was arrested on December 14, 2023. Senior advocate K K Manan, along with advocates Uditi Bali and Karmanya Singh Chaudhary, appeared for Manoranjan D. On the other hand, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Ritesh Bahri appeared for Delhi Police and accepted the notice. Bahri submitted that the trial court is scheduled to pronounce its order on the framing of charges on December 1 and that the matter may be listed thereafter.

On November 13, a special UAPA court had rejected the regular bail pleas of Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, holding that there were reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations against them were prima facie true. The court had said the allegations were “grave and serious”, noting that the alleged acts had disrupted Parliamentary proceedings, caused panic among Members of Parliament and visitors and, according to the prosecution’s case, threatened the sovereignty and integrity of India.

Special Exclusive Court (NIA Act/UAPA) Judge Kiran Bansal dismissed the second regular bail applications moved by the two accused. The court noted the prosecution’s case that on December 13, 2023, at around 1.01 pm, Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma allegedly jumped from the public gallery into the Lok Sabha Main Hall during the proceedings. According to the prosecution, Sagar Sharma then moved towards the Well of the Lok Sabha by jumping over vacant seats before taking out a smoke canister allegedly concealed in his shoe and releasing its contents. Manoranjan too allegedly opened a coloured smoke canister inside the House. The Lok Sabha Main Hall was engulfed in thick yellow smoke, triggering panic and bringing the proceedings to an abrupt halt, the prosecution alleged.

The court had also noted that the incident inside Parliament was allegedly coordinated with a simultaneous protest outside Gate Nos. 2 and 3, where other accused allegedly released similar coloured smoke and raised slogans. Rejecting the accused persons’ plea for parity with co-accused Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat, who were granted bail by the Delhi High Court in July 2025, the court said their cases stood on a different footing. The court had noted that Neelam had remained outside Parliament and had refused to enter the building, while Mahesh was not in Delhi on the date of the incident and had not attended the last two meetings of the group. In contrast, the court had said the present two accused had allegedly entered the Parliament building, jumped from the public gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber and disrupted the proceedings after concealing smoke canisters in their shoes. “Members of Parliament and other persons present inside had panicked,” the court had noted.

The prosecution opposed the bail pleas, alleging that the December 13, 2023, incident was the result of a premeditated and conspiratorial plan. According to the investigating agency, the accused had allegedly held several meetings, conducted reconnaissance of Parliament, procured smoke canisters and purchased sports shoes in which cavities were allegedly made to conceal the canisters before taking them inside Parliament. The prosecution further alleged that the group maintained secrecy by using applications such as Signal and that digital data was erased and SIM cards and mobile phones were destroyed in connection with the alleged conspiracy. The court took note of the prosecution’s case that the accused had allegedly planned to create a terror-like situation and disrupt Parliament on a date coinciding with the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. It said the charge sheets, supplementary charge sheets, witness statements and documentary material placed before the court showed, at the stage of consideration of bail, that the allegations against the two accused were serious.