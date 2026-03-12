A 22-year-old petrol pump worker was killed after a car driver allegedly refused to pay for fuel and dragged him along the road with a moving vehicle in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

A 22-year-old petrol pump worker was killed after a car driver allegedly refused to pay for fuel and dragged him along the road with a moving vehicle in Madhya Pradesh’sIndore, police said on Thursday. The incident took place around 4 am on Wednesday at a petrol pump located in the Sanwer police station area. A search has been launched to track down the unidentified driver involved in the incident.

According to Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Devendra Singh Dhurve, the accused first filled petrol worth Rs 4,000 before attempting to flee the spot without making the payment.

When petrol pump worker Rohit Parmar tried to stop him by reaching through the car window, demanding the money, the driver allegedly grabbed Parmar’s hand, rolled up the window, and sped away, dragging the worker for some distance.

He died.

"The CCTV footage shows the car heading towards Ujjain after the incident. However, the car's registration number is not clearly visible in the footage," the officer said.

Police have registered a case against the driver under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are currently searching for the accused.

Eyewitnesses claimed that four to five people were inside the car at the time of the incident.