AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal expressed confidence in the party breaking its own record in Punjab's upcoming elections. Citing a 'pro-incumbency' wave, he credited the developmental work of the Bhagwant Mann-led government for the positive sentiment.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed strong confidence in the party's performance for the upcoming elections in Punjab, asserting that the party is set to "break its own record" on the back of a "pro-incumbency" wave. Speaking to the media during his visit to the state, the AAP chief stated that the positive sentiment among the public is a result of the developmental work undertaken by the Bhagwant Mann-led government.

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"I am on a two-day visit to Punjab to hold a series of meetings with the leadership of Punjab regarding elections. I am confident that the Aam Aadmi Party will break its own record in the upcoming elections. There is a sense of positivity towards the AAP government in Punjab. There is pro-incumbency towards our govt, not anti-incumbency," Kejriwal said.

'Pro-Incumbency' Wave in Punjab

Highlighting the state government's achievements, Kejriwal claimed that the public is acknowledging the impact of welfare schemes that were previously ignored by other political parties. "People are talking about our works, like free electricity, Rs 10 lakh insurance, and the construction of playgrounds. No other government did so much work. The Opposition has no agenda except verbally abusing Mann sahib. We will do well in the coming elections," the AAP supremo asserted.

Municipal Election Schedule Announced

These remarks come after the Punjab State Election Commission on May 13 announced the schedule for general elections to Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Nagar Panchayats across the state, setting in motion the electoral process that must be completed by May 31, 2026.

According to an official notification issued under Section 35 of the Punjab State Election Commission Act, 1994, the Commission has laid out a detailed programme for filing and scrutiny of nominations, polling, and counting of votes.

As per the schedule, the filing of nominations will begin on May 13, 2026, and continue until May 16. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 18, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature has been fixed as May 19.

If required, polling will be conducted on May 26, followed by the counting of votes on May 29. The entire election process is scheduled to be completed by June 1, 2026.

The State Election Commission said the elections are being conducted in accordance with earlier government notifications directing that the municipal polls be completed before May 31, 2026.

Voter List Revision Exercise

Meanwhile, the upcoming SIR Phase-III exercise announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), which will cover 16 states and three Union Territories and over 36 crore electors in a phased manner. As per the Election Commission schedule, the preparation phase will begin in Punjab on June 15, followed by BLO visits from June 25 to July 24, with the final electoral roll to be published on October 1, 2026.

Political Shifts in Punjab

Meanwhile, in Punjab, several leaders have switched parties in recent weeks. Among them, Gyan Singh Mann, cousin of the Punjab Chief Minister, joined the BJP on May 11 in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar. Earlier, multiple leaders, including MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, had also moved away from AAP and aligned with the BJP.

Furthermore, Mann also demanded greater transparency from the Centre, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to disclose details regarding national reserves. (ANI)