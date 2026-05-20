Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur urged a shift to computer-based national exams like NEET to curb paper leaks. He said stricter safeguards are needed and highlighted HP's adoption of such systems for transparency.

The Education Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Rohit Thakur, on Wednesday said national-level examinations like NEET should gradually shift to a fully computer-based testing system to curb paper leaks and ensure transparency, noting that Himachal Pradesh has already adopted computer-based recruitment examinations for several posts in the Education Department.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Call for Computer-Based Exams to Ensure Transparency

Calling recent examination paper leak incidents across the country "very unfortunate," Thakur said stricter safeguards and technology-driven systems were needed to restore confidence among students. "Computer-based tests are the way forward. In Himachal Pradesh, most recent recruitment examinations, including JBT and TGT recruitments, have already been conducted through computer-based systems to ensure transparency and prevent unfair practices," he said.

The minister said lakhs of students across the country had been affected by repeated controversies surrounding competitive examinations, including NEET, and governments must act seriously to prevent such incidents in future.

He said the Himachal Pradesh government believed in a zero-tolerance policy against examination malpractices and recruitment irregularities. Responding to questions on the state's police recruitment paper leak case, Thakur said he believed strict action was necessary to maintain credibility in the education and recruitment system.

Himachal's Rise in School Education Rankings

The minister was also asked about the latest Performance Grading Index (PGI) rankings for school education, in which Himachal Pradesh secured third position among 28 states and sixth overall, including Union Territories.

Thakur said the rankings reflected improvements in learning outcomes, infrastructure, governance and accountability within the Education Department. "From 21st rank in 2022, Himachal Pradesh first improved to 18th, then 13th, and now to third position among states. This reflects the reforms undertaken in the education sector," he said.

Reforms Driving Improvement

He attributed the improvement to measures such as school consolidation, filling vacant posts, teacher training programmes and regular departmental monitoring.

According to the minister, over 1,100 teachers had undergone training during the current government's tenure, while around 8,000 appointments had been made in the Education Department, and recruitment for nearly 6,000 more posts was underway.

Vision for Future of Education

Thakur said the government's broader objective was to ensure there was no major difference between private and government schools in terms of educational quality and facilities.

"Our vision is to provide 21st-century quality education in government schools and further strengthen Himachal Pradesh's reputation as a leading education state," he added. (ANI)