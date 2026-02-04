BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that his mother, a senior citizen, was deliberately hit by a car in an hit-and-run incident in Pune, leaving her seriously injured and requiring surgery.

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has claimed that his mother sustained serious injuries after being “deliberately” hit by a car in Maharashtra's Pune, requiring surgery. Poonawalla has appealed to the authorities to apprehend the accused swiftly.

Sharing the CCTV footage of the incident on X that allegedly captured the moment their mother was hit by the vehicle, Shehzad's brother and political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla said his mother had stepped out for a drive with his driver and executive assistant and was standing by the roadside while the car was being refuelled when a vehicle allegedly struck her and fled the spot.

“WTF is going on? My mom, a senior citizen, went for a drive with my driver and executive assistant and was waiting on the side while they were tanking up gas in our car. Someone just hit her (seems deliberate) and ran away! Really wtf,” he wrote.

Similarly, sharing details of the incident on X, Shehzad Poonawalla wrote, “A few hours ago, an extremely disgusting human being ran his car over my mother deliberately -- leaving her seriously injured and ran away. She will be undergoing a surgery very soon. Kindly pray for her.”

"My mother is one of the kindest & nicest human beings, and for her to be subjected to this at this age makes my blood boil, and my heart sink. Hope Pune City Police and Pune City Police Commissioner will arrest that person & will ensure he doesn't get away with it. @Dev_Fadnavis @CMOMaharashtra," he added.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement regarding the incident.