MP CM Mohan Yadav has promised a thorough probe into the Indore contaminated water incident that sickened thousands and claimed seven lives. He announced Rs 2 lakh aid for the deceased's families and confirmed three officials have been penalised.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that a thorough investigation would be conducted in connection with the contaminated water incident at Indore's Bhagirathpura, and the government would not tolerate any negligence, especially in areas with complaints related to water supply.

Yadav on Wednesday met people undergoing treatment after falling ill due to alleged consumption of contaminated water in Indore. Addressing the media here, Yadav said, "A problem with the drinking water supply came to light, resulting in a large number of people falling ill with vomiting and diarrhoea and being admitted to various hospitals. Upon becoming aware of the situation, immediate action was taken, and within two to three days, more than 40 thousand people were screened. Of these, 2,456 suspected cases were identified, and 212 were admitted to hospitals. 50 patients have recovered and been discharged, and 162 patients are still admitted."

'No Tolerance for Negligence'

He further said he visited multiple hospitals and spoke with patients. "Today, I visited four-five hospitals and met all the patients undergoing treatment. Everyone's condition is stable, and proper treatment is being provided in the hospitals. Primarily, action has already been taken against the concerned official for negligence. We have stated that the government will not tolerate any negligence under any circumstances, especially in areas where there are complaints related to water supply. A thorough investigation will be conducted to prevent such incidents in the future," he further said.

He said there is a shortage of officials and that it will be addressed. "In the Bhagirathpura area, 60 per cent of the area is getting pure water, and in 40 per cent of the area, new lines are being installed. Efforts are being made to remove the leakages," he added.

Death Toll Rises, Aid Announced

The death toll in the contaminated water incident has increased to seven so far. The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and free treatment for all affected people.

Action Taken Against Officials

Earlier, Yadav expressed grief over the incident, paid tributes to the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for those undergoing treatment. He also directed strict action against the concerned officials responsible for the lapse.

Two officials have been suspended, while one has been dismissed from the service. Indore Collector Shivam Verma informed that Zonal Officer Shaligram Sitole and Assistant Engineer Yogesh Joshi have been suspended with immediate effect, while In-charge Sub-Engineer (PHE) Shubham Shrivastava has been dismissed from service with immediate effect.

Probe Committee Constituted

Additionally, a three-member committee has also been constituted to investigate the entire matter. The committee will conduct the investigation under the direction of IAS Navjeevan Panwar. Superintendent Engineer Pradeep Nigam and Associate Professor Dr Shailesh Rai from the Medical College have been included on the committee. (ANI)