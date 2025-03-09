Indore BSc student dies by suicide after jumping from college building; Police begin probe

Read Full Article

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): A third-year college student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of his college in Dwarkapuri, Indore, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday, and from his social media status, police say they suspect that his mental state was not sound.

Anand Yadav, Additional DCP Zone 4, said, "This is an incident of the Dwarkapuri police station area where a boy named Mayur Rajput, who was a BSc third-year student, jumped from the third floor of the college and committed suicide from there. Right now, we are investigating the reason. So far, it has been found that he had posted something on his social media status in which he had written that neither could I become a good student nor a good son. He has done something like this in his mental state."

The police are currently investigating the case.

"We are investigating the rest. In the investigation, all these things will be discussed with the family members, and once all the talks are done, everything will be clear. He is a third-year student, so his age will be between 19 and 20 years," he further said. (ANI)

