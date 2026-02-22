A violent clash erupted between BJP and Congress workers in Indore during a protest, resulting in stone-pelting and injuries. Police have filed FIRs against 20 named Congress leaders, while Congress has also filed a counter-complaint.

BJP and Congress workers clashed at a Congress office protest in Indore, resulting in stone-pelting and injuries on Saturday. The Pandharnath Police Station has registered cases against 20 named Congress leaders and workers, including city Congress president Chintu Chowkase and district president Vipin Wankhede, for rioting and molestation. Congress has also filed a case against unknown individuals for assault and abuse. A separate case is being registered for obstructing police duty and unauthorised protest.

FIRs Detail Violent Confrontation

Two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed at the Pandrinath Police Station in Indore. Both reports involve a violent clash between political workers from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and the Indian Youth Congress at Machhi Bazar.

BJYM's Complaint Against Congress Leaders

As per the FIR filed by Avesh Rathore (BJYM worker), Chintu Chokse (City Congress President), Amit Patel, Vipin Wankhede, and approximately 17 other named Congress members and various workers. The complainant stated that while BJYM was holding a peaceful protest against a Youth Congress demonstration in Delhi, they felt "tarnished India's image," a group led by Chintu Chokse arrived. The report alleges that the Congress workers used abusive language and attacked the BJYM workers with stones, bricks, and bottles containing liquid. Multiple injuries were reported, including a female worker (Bindu) whose eye was allegedly seriously injured and several other BJYM leaders who sustained rib, head, and limb injuries. The FIR was filed under sections including 115(2) (voluntary hurt), 189 (unlawful assembly), 191(1) (rioting), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy)

Congress Files Counter-FIR for Assault

Meanwhile, Sanjay Wakliwal (City Congress Committee Organisation General Secretary) filed FIR against "Unknown 1" participating in a BJYM-led gherao. The complainant stated he was at the Congress office when he learned that BJYM workers were planning to surround (gherao) the building. He alleged that unknown persons gathered at Machhi Bazar near the office and began stone-pelting and throwing pouches containing liquid when he stopped them from shouting abuses. The report mentioned that several Congress workers, including Vipin Wankhede and Akshay Pawar, were injured and admitted to the hospital, and several vehicles parked outside were damaged. The FIR was filed under sections 115(2) (voluntary hurt), 125 (act endangering life), 191(2) (rioting with deadly weapon), 296(a) (obscene acts/songs), and 324(2) (mischief).

Police and Party Leaders Speak Out

Additional Police Commissioner Amit Singh told ANI that police had received information in the morning that workers of the BJP Yuva Morcha would gather near the Congress office. " In the morning, information was received that the workers of Yuva Morcha would gather around the office of the Congress Party... Double barricading was done on both sides... Suddenly, someone threw a water bottle, and then a situation of stone pelting arose. In this stone pelting, some protesters, 2-3 media persons and a sub-inspector were injured... Two FIRs have been filed, one by the Congress party and one by the BJP, and one FIR by the police is in the process for obstruction of government work... We will identify the people who created the nuisance and file a chargesheet against them... A case has been filed against 20 people and some unknown people by the BJP. Another case has been filed by the Congress against some unknown people. Charges have been filed for assault, stone pelting, and rioting..." he said.

"A case has been filed against 20 people and some unknown people by the BJP. Another case has been filed by the Congress against some unknown people. Charges have been filed for assault, stone pelting, and rioting," Singh added.

Congress SC ST Morcha President, Pradeep Ahirwar, said, "... Around 4 p.m., BJP Yuva Morcha workers attempted to break into the Congress office. They hurled stones at our party workers, who were equipped with rods and sticks. They threatened us. We have filed an FIR against them at the Habibganj police station."

MP BJYM President, Shyam Tailor said, "... After Congress workers staged an anti-national protest at the AI Summit event at Bharat Mandapam, we declared a protest at the state Congress party office. When we reached outside the office, stones were thrown at us by the Congress party workers. Two of our party members were seriously injured in this incident... We have registered our case and submitted video evidence to the police."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Krishna Lalchandani said a clash broke out between two groups near the Congress office during a protest, resulting in stone-pelting and injuries. He added that the area had been barricaded with proper police arrangements. Speaking to the reporters, Lalchandani said, "There were two parties involved. One party was protesting. The protest was near the Congress office. The area had been barricaded, and proper police arrangements had been ensured. "Suddenly, some rumour-mongering occurred, and some stones were thrown. Then, the other side also threw stones. Some people were injured... It's too early to say who threw the first stone," he said.

Context: Protest at AI Summit

This comes after, on Friday, Youth Congress workers carried out a "shirtless" protest inside the venue, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "compromised" and alleging that the country's identity had been traded at the AI event. During the protest, party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

The Patiala House Court rejected the bail applications of all four arrested Indian Youth Congress workers and sent the accused to police custody for five days. The arrested accused, who have been identified as Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Narasimha Yadav. The counsel for the accused argued and submitted that the accused belongs to a political party. They used their right to organise a protest at Bharat Mandapam. The protest was peaceful; no video shows any violence. It is also submitted that they are office bearers and educated individuals with degrees. (ANI)