A tragic road accident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has claimed the lives of four people and left eight others seriously injured. The incident occurred when an SUV carrying passengers returning from a wedding collided with an Eicher truck late Sunday night.

At least four people were killed and eight others were seriously injured after an SUV car collided with an Eicher truck in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district late Sunday night, police said on Monday.

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The accident occurred near the trenching ground Devguradia under the jurisdiction of the Khudel police station in the district. The passengers in the car were returning to Indore from Sehore district after attending a wedding function. All of them were residents of Iqbal Colony, Sadar Bazar, in Indore.

Police Detail The Incident

Upon receiving the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to MY Hospital. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of MY Hospital Police outpost, Ranveer Singh Parihar, told ANI, "An incident of accident came to light in which residents of Iqbal colony, Sadar Bazar in Indore went for a wedding function in Sehore district on Sunday. While returning their SUV collided with an Eicher truck in which three died on the spot while one more succumbed to injuries later. Along with this, eight people sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment."

"The passengers were returning to Indore after the wedding function but met with an accident near trenching ground Devguradia under Khudel Police station limits. We will register a Zero FIR and then will transfer the details to Khudel Police station for further investigation of the matter," he added.

Hospital Confirms Casualties and Identifies Deceased

Meanwhile, Superintendent of MY Hospital, Dr Ashok Yadav, said, "A tragic road accident occurred near Devgadiya in Indore, and injured individuals were brought here to MY Hospital. Among them, three were brought dead while one died during treatment. With this, four people died, and five others are undergoing treatment in different departments. There were 12 individuals who suffered in the accident, in which four people died, five undergoing treatment here while three opted for private treatment elsewhere."

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Irfan (24), Aaris Ali (20) and Mohammad Farhan (19), who were brought dead, while Arfad (23) died during treatment. Apart from this, those receiving treatment here are suffering from serious injuries, as one is dealing with neurological problems and others are having multiple organ problems which are being treated by orthopaedic and surgery experts, the Hospital Superintendent added.