In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, police have booked 13 individuals for allegedly declaring an elderly woman dead using forged documents to fraudulently transfer her 5.647-hectare land. The woman, Draupadi Bai, was tricked by her relatives.

Madhya Pradesh police registered a fraud case against 13 people after an elderly woman alleged that her relatives falsely declared her dead using forged documents and transferred her land into their names in Indore district, an official said.

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Police Register Case After Inquiry

Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl CP) Mayank Awasthi, referring to the complainant identified as Draupadi Bai, said she has alleged that her relatives conspired to prepare forged documents, falsely declared her dead and acquired her share of land measuring approximately 5.647 hectares. "An elderly woman, Draupadi Bai, lodged a complaint alleging that her relatives prepared forged documents, declared her dead and got her share of the land transferred in their names. During the inquiry, it was found that some people had taken her to court under the guise of helping her and obtained her signature. A fake death certificate was then used to transfer her land. A criminal case has been registered against the relatives involved, as well as those who assisted them in preparing the forged documents," Awasthi said.

He added that the case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Rajendra Nagar police station. He further said, "The complainant has named 13 relatives in the FIR and the role of each accused is being examined. An action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation".

Victim's Ordeal Detailed in FIR

According to the FIR, Draupadi Bai, a resident of Bijalpur and currently living with her daughter Sunita in Kampel village in Indore, stated that the land in question, measuring 5.647 hectares and located in Bijalpur, was earlier recorded in the revenue records in the name of her late husband, Ranchhod. After his death, her name was entered in the revenue records as his legal heir.

The elderly woman further mentions in the FIR that she is illiterate and members of her in-laws' family, including brothers-in-law (devar and jeth) and their sons, took her to the Collector's office on the pretext of completing paperwork related to the land. They obtained her thumb impressions on several documents. She believed they were helping her because she was an elderly woman living alone. They also sold her house, saying since she was alone, they would keep her with them. Even after selling the house, they did not give her the sale proceeds. After some time, they started picking quarrels over trivial issues, abused her, assaulted me and eventually forced her out of the house. She then moved to her daughter's matrimonial home in Kampel. When her daughter inquired about the land, she discovered that her mother's name was removed and transferred to others. (ANI)