Gujarat Police signed an MoU with Bharat Taxi to enhance public safety. The partnership integrates an SOS feature into the Bharat Taxi app, linked to the police control room, and mandates police verification for all drivers for improved security.

In a significant step towards strengthening public safety, traffic management and secure urban mobility, Gujarat Police has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the multi-state cooperative society Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited (Bharat Taxi) for digital integration of its transport platform.

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Enhancing Passenger Safety through Technology

According to a press release, the partnership aims to make urban transportation safer and more efficient through the use of modern digital technology. As part of the initiative, an SOS emergency response system will be integrated into the Bharat Taxi application to enhance passenger safety, particularly for women and senior citizens. The SOS feature will be directly linked to the Gujarat Police control room, enabling immediate assistance during emergencies.

Driver Vetting and Safety Awareness

Under the agreement, all drivers associated with Bharat Taxi will undergo official police verification (KYC) by Gujarat Police to ensure greater transparency and improve passenger security. In addition, special awareness and training programmes on traffic regulations, road safety and responsible driving practices will be conducted for drivers.

As per the release, the collaboration also includes joint public awareness campaigns to promote safe travel and encourage citizens to make use of secure and reliable transport services.

Operational Framework and Responsibilities

As per the MoU, Gujarat Police will provide support in maintaining law and order, conducting driver verification and extending control room assistance. Bharat Taxi, on the other hand, will be responsible for managing and operating the digital platform.

To ensure effective implementation of the project, Gujarat Police will appoint a dedicated nodal officer to coordinate driver verification, traffic branding initiatives and training programmes.

Vision for Secure Urban Mobility

The digital initiative is expected to promote green and safe urban mobility while making daily commuting more secure, transparent and dependable for citizens across the state.