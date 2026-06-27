Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary visited Miller High School to oversee its development into a model school. An AI robot created by college students mistakenly told the CM that he assumed office in 2026, adding a unique twist to the event.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday visited Miller High School at Veerchand Patel Marg in Patna and interacted with students as part of an initiative to develop the institution as a model high school. The school has now been designated as a model high school in the state capital, with plans for major infrastructure and academic upgrades.

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AI Robot's Surprising Remark on CM's Tenure

During the visit, students demonstrated an AI-enabled robot developed by students of CIMAGE College, Patna. The robot responded to questions during an interactive session, including queries on governance, technology, and its own development. When asked about the state leadership, the robot responded, "The current Chief Minister of Bihar is Samrat Choudhary. He assumed this office on April 15, 2026."

A Student-Led Innovation

On being asked about its creation, it said, "I was created by the students of CIMAGE College, Patna. I am a completely indigenous creation, which is a testament to their creativity and technical skills." It also stated that it is a large language model and AI-enabled system capable of multiple interactive functions.

Aditya, who made the robot, said the robot was developed over several months. "It took about five to six months to build. Multiple research efforts were made, the interaction system was developed, and its own Large Language Model (LLM) was trained," he told ANI. He added that the system is still being developed and includes advanced features such as surveillance-based "guard mode" to detect unauthorised access. Aditya also said the Chief Minister reviewed the demonstration during his visit and appreciated the work being done in AI development at the institution.

Miller High School to Undergo Major Revamp

BJP MLC Nawal Kishore Yadav, who was also present, said the Chief Minister has taken a decision to adopt Miller High School for development. "He is adopting Miller High School. Whether it's infrastructure, equipment, lab apparatus or educational tools, the government will provide everything," Yadav told ANI.

He added that directions were issued for immediate improvement works, including a grand entrance gate, renovation of the water tank, seating arrangements for students, high-mast lighting, campus cleanliness, and renovation of old buildings. He added that the Chief Minister also instructed officials to ensure the campus reflects heritage values while being modernised into a fully equipped model school. (ANI)