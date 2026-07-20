Five people were killed in a horrific accident on the Samruddhi Expressway in Wardha after a truck hit a car. Separately, two people were injured in Mumbai when a BEST bus with alleged brake failure rammed into multiple vehicles.

5 Killed in Accident on Samruddhi Expressway

Five people were killed, and one person sustained serious injuries in a horrific road accident on the Samruddhi Expressway near the Virul Interchange under the jurisdiction of Pulgaon Police Station, according to Wardha Police on Monday. The accident occurred after an Eicher truck rammed into a car from behind. Four occupants of the car, including the driver, died on the spot, while the driver of the Eicher truck also succumbed to injuries. The cleaner of the truck was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment. Highway Police and Pulgaon Police rushed to the scene and initiated rescue operations while making efforts to restore normal traffic flow on the expressway. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Pulgaon Rural Hospital for post-mortem examination. Further details are awaited.

BEST Bus Hits Multiple Vehicles in Mumbai

In a separate incident, at least two people were injured after a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus lost control due to an alleged brake failure and rammed into several vehicles in Mumbai's Andheri West on July 11, officials said. The accident occurred at approximately 6:10 PM on SV Road near Amboli. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the BEST bus (Route No. 242) was on its way from Tilak Nagar to the Andheri Bus Station when the driver reportedly experienced a brake failure. The bus collided with four cars, one auto-rickshaw, and a tempo, leaving a trail of mangled vehicles on the road. Following the incident, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and local police rushed to the site to take necessary actions and clear the traffic. Two people sustained injuries in the mishap and were shifted to nearby hospitals. One victim, identified as 33-year-old Santalal Yadav, was treated on an OPD basis at Cooper Hospital, while another victim, 33-year-old Sakshi, was treated at Millat Hospital. Both are reported to be in a stable condition.