Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the implementation of the 'One Jail, One Product' initiative in all state prisons to boost inmate skill development. He also ordered swift action on human-wildlife conflict, including the removal of Pauri's DFO.

Prison Reform and Skill Development Initiative

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday directed the implementation of the 'One Jail, One Product' initiative in all state prisons.

Uttarakhand's Additional Director General of Police (Prisons), Abhinav Kumar, in an exclusive interaction with ANI, discussed Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's directives on developing the 'One Jail, One Product' initiative across all state prisons.

The directives were issued during the Jail Development Board meeting chaired by CM Dhami, who stressed the need for regular skill development programmes for inmates. The Chief Minister also instructed that training in various trades should be facilitated in prisons through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Highlighting his vision for prison reform, CM Dhami emphasised that Uttarakhand should develop its own unique model for the comprehensive development of prisons, ensuring that inmates acquire practical skills for rehabilitation and productive post-release integration into society.

Senior officials from the prison department attended the meeting, which focused on enhancing vocational training, promoting inmate self-reliance, and strengthening the state's prison management framework.

Directives on Human-Wildlife Conflict

Earlier, CM Dhami instructed that Forest Department teams must reach the incident site within 30 minutes of receiving information about any such conflict. Responsibility for this should be clearly assigned to the concerned DFOs and Rangers. Immediate financial assistance must be provided to the affected individuals.

In view of the rising incidents of human-wildlife conflict in Pauri district, the Chief Minister ordered the immediate removal of the Pauri DFO from his post. The Chief Minister also instructed officials to arrange escort services by the Forest Department and the district administration for schoolchildren in areas severely affected by wildlife.