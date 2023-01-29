IndiGo passenger tried to open emergency exit cover mid-air; case lodged

IndiGo airlines said that there was no compromise on the safe operation of the flight, and a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the passenger for unauthorised tampering of the emergency exit.

IndiGo Airlines on Sunday (January 29) said that a passenger travelling on a Nagpur to Mumbai flight allegedly tried to remove the cover of the emergency exit while the aircraft was in the air and on approach for landing. The crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was "appropriately cautioned".

The airlines also said that there was no compromise on the safe operation of the flight, and a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the passenger for unauthorised tampering of the emergency exit.

This incident comes after the national aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revealed that a passenger on an IndiGo, Chennai-Tiruchirapalli flight opened the emergency door on December 10 last year. However, there was no untoward incident as the flight hadn't yet taken off.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia later confirmed the passenger was Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and said he opened the door "by mistake" and apologised for it. Officials said that the BJP MP "rested his hands on the door", unlocking the exit.

Since 2022, airlines have been under extra scrutiny due several mechanical failures mid-air, and more recently due to the crew's handling of unruly passengers. Two Air India flights are under scrutiny over incidents involving drunk passengers.

The crew of a New York-Delhi flight were de-rostered after a drunk passenger urinated on an elderly woman. In another Air India Paris-Delhi flight, a drunk passenger had urinated on the vacant seat and blanket of a woman passenger.