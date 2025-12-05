All IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on Dec 5, 2025, are cancelled until midnight. Nationwide, over 500 IndiGo flights are affected due to operational issues, causing severe disruption and leaving many passengers stranded.

All IndiGo flights departing from Delhi Airport on Friday have been cancelled till midnight, while operations for other carriers remain as scheduled, the Delhi Airport advisory stated.

In an official advisory, the Delhi Airport said, "IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on 5th December 2025 are cancelled till midnight today (till 23:59 hours). Operations for all other carriers remain as scheduled. Our dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience." Passenger Advisory issued at 11:10 Hours#DelhiAirport #PassengerAdvisory #DELAdvisory pic.twitter.com/dZBdrW5aob — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 5, 2025

Nationwide Disruption and Passenger Frustration

Amid ongoing airline operational disruptions nationwide, over 500 IndiGo flights have been delayed or cancelled, causing severe inconvenience to travellers. Passengers at multiple airports expressed strong frustration over the severe disruption, leaving many stranded with no clear communication or alternate travel options.

Passengers said that disruptions, attributed to staff shortages and new rules for crew members, have left travellers stranded at airports for hours without proper communication, food, or water.

Delhi Airport Advisories and Impact

Earlier today, Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory, alerting travellers to operational challenges affecting certain domestic flights, resulting in delays and cancellations.

In an advisory, Delhi Airport said, "Please be advised that operational challenges affecting certain domestic services are resulting in flight delays and cancellations. We strongly recommend passengers verify their flight status directly with their airline prior to departure for the airport. Our dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience." Passenger Advisory issued at 10:00 Hours#DelhiAirport #PassengerAdvisory #DELAdvisory pic.twitter.com/VlApOaOXUf — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 5, 2025

The airport further assured that dedicated on-ground teams are working closely with airline partners to mitigate disruptions and ensure a comfortable experience for passengers. "We appreciate your patience and cooperation," the advisory further read.

Passengers are advised to regularly check their flight status with respective airlines and plan accordingly to avoid inconvenience, it added.

Additionally, Delhi Airport confirmed that 225 Indigo flights, comprising both arrivals and departures, have been cancelled since the morning from the capital's hub, impacting a significant number of travellers.

According to the latest reports, more than 500 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Friday.

IndiGo Engages DGCA for Operational Exemptions

IndiGo, which is experiencing operational disruptions and cancellations, has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

Following a detailed review meeting under the chairmanship of the DGCA with the senior leadership of IndiGo on Thursday, the regulator said, "To reduce passenger inconvenience while maintaining safety margins, IndiGo has requested operational variations or exemptions from specific FDTL provisions for A320 operations up to February 10, 2026. IndiGo has assured DGCA that corrective actions are underway and that normalised and stable operations will be fully restored by February 10, 2026."

IndiGo has been witnessing a sharp rise in cancellations, with approximately 170-200 flights affected per day, substantially higher than usual. (ANI)