    IndiGo Airlines faces social media storm as passenger reveals missing seat cushion

    IndiGo assured that such replacements are a standard practice for cleaning during transit as needed, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene for their customers.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

    Indigo Airlines courted controversy on social media after a passenger, Yavanika Raj Shah, shared her unsettling experience on X (formerly Twitter). Shah posted an image revealing a missing seat cushion during her flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal on IndiGo flight 6E 6465. In response, IndiGo acknowledged the concern and expressed regret, explaining the circumstances behind the missing seat cushion.

    Yavanika Raj Shah posted a picture on the microblogging site, expressing her apprehensions, "Beautiful @IndiGo6E-I do hope I land safely. This is your flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal 6E 6465."

    Ankit Saxena murder case: Delhi court convicts three for hate crime in national capital

    IndiGo swiftly responded, clarifying that the seat cushions were replaced for cleaning before the flight, and the cabin crew had duly informed the affected passengers. They assured that such replacements are a standard practice for cleaning during transit as needed, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene for their customers.

    The social media post gained significant traction, amassing over a million views and 10,000 likes. Social media users expressed a range of reactions, with some humorously suggesting "massaging seats" or speculating on passengers carrying off the cushions.

    Others shared similar experiences, suggesting a potential cushion shortage. Amidst the comments, a user humorously coined the term "Minimalist Sky Lounge" for IndiGo's unique seating arrangement.

    PM Modi in Srinagar, says 'New Jammu & Kashmir poised for bright tomorrow despite challenges' (WATCH)

    As the post circulated, one user cleverly remarked, "I heard about breathtaking but never heard about seat taking. This has to be the first time," capturing the attention and amusement of the online audience. The incident highlights the power of social media in bringing attention to both concerns and humor within the realm of airline experiences.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 4:12 PM IST
