Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi in Srinagar, says 'New Jammu & Kashmir poised for bright tomorrow despite challenges' (WATCH)

    In his address to the people of Srinagar, PM Modi conveyed his elation at being among the vibrant community and inaugurating transformative projects for the region's development.

    PM Modi in Srinagar, says 'New Jammu & Kashmir poised for bright tomorrow despite challenges' (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (March 7) graced the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program in Srinagar, emphasizing the significance of development initiatives in the region. Addressing a mass gathering at Bakshi Stadium, PM Modi expressed his deep feeling of being in the "heaven on earth" and inaugurated a series of projects aimed at fostering the growth and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

    In his address to the people of Srinagar, PM Modi conveyed his elation at being among the vibrant community and inaugurating transformative projects for the region's development. The Prime Minister said that the positive impact of the dedicated development projects, highlighting their potential to propel Jammu and Kashmir towards progress.

    PM Modi in Srinagar, enjoys majestic view of Shankaracharya Hill; See pic

    PM Modi acknowledged the virtual participation of one lakh people from 285 blocks, extending gratitude to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized that this new J&K is the culmination of decades of anticipation, a vision for which Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee sacrificed his life.

    PM Modi expressed confidence in the bright future and resilience of this new J&K, noting the collective courage to overcome challenges. The joyous faces of the people in Srinagar resonated with satisfaction not only locally but also across the entire nation, representing a significant milestone in the country's development narrative.

    During the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program, PM Modi engaged with beneficiaries from various regions, including Shopian, Jammu, Kupwara, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipura, Kathua, and Kishtwar.

    Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College receives bomb threat, students evacuated; check details

    Through this interaction, he sought to understand the direct impact of the development projects on the lives of the people, reinforcing the government's commitment to inclusive progress.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 2:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian origin manufacturer 'Swad' among 6 cinnamon products that US FDA wants consumers to stop using

    Indian-origin manufacturer's 'Swad' among 6 cinnamon products that US FDA wants consumers to stop using

    SHOCKING! Elderly man forced to dance on burning coal in Thane over suspicion of practising black magic anr

    SHOCKING! Elderly man forced to dance on burning coal in Thane over suspicion of practising black magic

    PM Modi in Srinagar, enjoys majestic view of Shankaracharya Hill; See pics AJR

    PM Modi in Srinagar, enjoys majestic view of Shankaracharya Hill; See pics

    Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented before Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented before Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    'Congress will be destroyed in Kerala...' Kerala BJP chief K Surendran's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 prediction anr

    'Congress will be destroyed in Kerala...' Kerala BJP chief K Surendran's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 prediction

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru water crisis: Industrial areas now bears the brunt AJR

    Bengaluru water crisis: Industrial areas now bears the brunt

    Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, gets married again; read details RBA

    Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, gets married again; read details

    cricket Happy Birthday Viv Richards: Top 10 quotes by the West Indian legend osf

    Happy Birthday Viv Richards: Top 10 quotes by the West Indian legend

    Indian origin manufacturer 'Swad' among 6 cinnamon products that US FDA wants consumers to stop using

    Indian-origin manufacturer's 'Swad' among 6 cinnamon products that US FDA wants consumers to stop using

    Microsoft engineer claims firm's AI tool generates sexual, violent images: Report gcw

    Microsoft engineer claims firm's AI tool generates sexual, violent images: Report

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon