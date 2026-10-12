IndiGo air hostess Aishwarya Singh had a dream encounter with cricket legend MS Dhoni during a flight. After sharing her stressful workday with him, Dhoni offered her valuable advice and cracked a joke to lighten her mood. The heartwarming video of their interaction has since gone viral on Instagram, amassing over 1.8 million views.

For any cricket fan, meeting MS Dhoni in the middle of the flight would be a dream come true. But for IndiGo air hostess Aishwarya Singh, meeting the legend came with an unexpected bonus: he gave her some advice.

A video she posted on Instagram shows how friendly they were with each other. Dhoni listened carefully as she talked about her busy workday before giving her some advice and a joke that made her laugh. The video shows that Aishwarya talked to Dhoni while she was flying. She called the former India captain "the myth and the legend," showing that she was excited to meet him.

The famous cricket player didn't brush off her worries; instead, he listened carefully and accepted what she was saying. This made the talk feel more like a friendly chat than a brief meeting with a famous person. But the moment that stayed with her came next.

Dhoni shared her tips on how to manage with stressful days at work. The former India captain, noted for his cool demeanour both on and off the pitch, also cracked a flight-related joke that made her chuckle, turning a hard workweek into one to remember.

For Aishwarya, the engagement was definitely more than simply a chance to meet one of India's most famous cricketers. She shared the video, describing the encounter as a "dream come true." She further described Dhoni as "truly a gem of a person."

Watch Viral Video

With over 1.8 million views, the video of 'Captain Cool' has completely captivated the hearts of Instagram fans, as ecstatic reactions flow in. While many people complimented Aishwarya for gaining the opportunity to meet Dhoni, others acknowledged to being envious of her surprise meeting with the cricketer.